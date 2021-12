No matter how good Michigan football was week-in, week-out, the Big Ten wasn’t giving much love to the individual players throughout the season. Perhaps it’s because the Wolverines in 2021 are the embodiment of a ‘team,’ but even with stellar individual performances, when the conference would announce its players of the week honors, often, those who wear the winged helmet were absent. In lieu, you’d often see Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put up video game numbers every week, win the offensive player of the week award and/or freshman of the week. Well, even though Stroud passed for nearly 400 yards against the Wolverines, he didn’t get that award this week.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO