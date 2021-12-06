Chiefs top the Broncos

KANSAS CITY- The Denver Broncos face a tough road test against Western Conference foe, the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow at 8:20 pm eastern time. The playoff atmosphere at the venerable Arrowhead Stadium (GEHA Field) is ready is rock and show the Broncos what the NFL’s second loudest stadium is all about. The Chiefs really need this win in order to place themselves in prime position for a playoff run. The Denver Broncos could spoil the evening as they are back to their winning ways at 6-5. There is no doubt there will be plenty of energy and the fans will be ready to roar in this game. The Broncos players will likely have a hard time hearing each other and their coaches as the fans will make things very difficult. Arrowhead has one of the largest seating capacities in the entire NFL so that will be a factor.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO