NFL

Chiefs top the Broncos

JC Post
JC Post
 6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night...

ngscsports.com

Western Clash: Broncos Face Chiefs in Vital Game

KANSAS CITY- The Denver Broncos face a tough road test against Western Conference foe, the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow at 8:20 pm eastern time. The playoff atmosphere at the venerable Arrowhead Stadium (GEHA Field) is ready is rock and show the Broncos what the NFL’s second loudest stadium is all about. The Chiefs really need this win in order to place themselves in prime position for a playoff run. The Denver Broncos could spoil the evening as they are back to their winning ways at 6-5. There is no doubt there will be plenty of energy and the fans will be ready to roar in this game. The Broncos players will likely have a hard time hearing each other and their coaches as the fans will make things very difficult. Arrowhead has one of the largest seating capacities in the entire NFL so that will be a factor.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos-Chiefs: Nine prop bets for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Denver Broncos earned a decisive victory in Week 12, and the schedule presents another AFC West opponent in Week 13. The Broncos (6-5) look to boost their playoff position when they oppose the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at 6:20 p.m. MST Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. Denver opened as...
NFL
State
Kansas State
USA Today

Fantasy preview: How will Chiefs' stars perform against Broncos?

In advance of Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game, Chiefs Wire examines the matchup with fantasy football projections for Kansas City players courtesy of our colleagues at The Huddle. This week is the first meeting of the season for these AFC West rivals. The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) are...
NFL
fox4kc.com

Chiefs look to continue win streak, Broncos take it personally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an extra week of rest, the Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing to host division rival Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos are coming off a big division win over the Los Angeles Chargers that kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West and look to leave Arrowhead with a victory and top spot.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs and Broncos players have differing views on Sunday’s big matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 11 consecutive games against the Denver Broncos — a streak that dates back to November of 2015. Placekicker Brandon McManus and defensive tackle Mike Purcell are the only Denver players who have ever experienced a Broncos victory against the Chiefs. But safety Justin Simmons...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos at Chiefs preview: Will Denver finally end its losing streak to KC?

For the second time in three games, the Denver Broncos pulled the upset. While the win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn’t as surprising as the stomping of the Dallas Cowboys, there was still a bit of a double-take involved. That’s especially true after the way the Broncos looked against the Philadelphia Eagles sandwiched between the two games.
NFL
kshb.com

Examining Chiefs’ recent dominance against rival Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs host Denver on Sunday, 3,297 days will have passed since the Broncos’ last victory in the 61-year-old rivalry. The Chiefs have won 11 straight games in the series on the heels of a seven-game skid against the Peyton Manning-led teams, which dominated the AFC West from 2012-15.
NFL
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ after their Week 12 bye and maintaining the win streak after defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Chiefs’ rookie guard Trey Smith reflects on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cowboys and thoughts on another AFC West rivalry game. Lastly, We check in on Broncos defensive star Bradley Chubb as he discusses his return from injury and strategy to slow down the Chiefs’ offense this Sunday.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed hitting his stride for final stretch of regular season

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, they couldn’t have imagined their investment would pay off as quickly as it has. The Louisiana Tech product has become one of the brightest defensive stars on the team, bolstering the Chiefs’ secondary as a chess piece for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to deploy in many different situations.
NFL
ESPN

Why can't the Denver Broncos get the ball to Courtland Sutton?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have no shortage of riddles to solve on offense. Such as: Why don't they use play-action more when they have so much success with it? Or, why do they have a love-hate relationship with the red zone? But one of the oddest questions is this: Why is receiver Courtland Sutton seeing his participation dwindle in the passing game?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without a key piece in their secondary against the Cowboys. On Sunday, news broke that All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the team’s injury report as “questionable” with a knee. This news couldn’t come at a worse time with KC getting ready to...
NFL
