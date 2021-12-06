Man Charged With Targeting Judge in Minnesota Cop Kim Potter’s Trial

A Las Vegas woman in police custody for allegedly deliberately driving into a group of junior high school students last week has said the violent encounter happened because her son was being bullied. Jaquitta Madison, 36, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at Silvestri Junior High School last week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Police say Madison intentionally plowed into students with her minivan, leaving four students injured. “I’m not gonna lie, I did try to, like, hit him a little bit, with my car,” Madison allegedly told police about one boy in the group. She said she had targeted him because he pushed her to the ground during an altercation about bullying. The chaotic events reportedly began after Madison confronted a boy and his mother about her son being bullied, demanding that the two fight in the parking lot.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO