Minnesota State

Man Charged With Targeting Judge in Minnesota Cop Kim Potter’s Trial

By Tom Sykes
 3 days ago
A man has been charged with felony harassment after allegedly attempting to intimidate the judge overseeing the trial of Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright after...

‘Inexcusable Decision’: Minnesota Sheriff Apologizes for Boozing Before Car Crash

Hennepin County, Minnesota, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said he made an “inexcusable decision” when he drank alcohol before driving early Wednesday morning and ultimately wrecked his car. Hutchinson was transported to the hospital with serious, though non-life-threatening injuries following his crash around 2:30 a.m. No one else was injured in the crash, which is now being investigated as a DUI. “I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.” The vehicle Hutchinson crashed was owned by the county, state patrol told KMSP, and the incident occurred near a statewide sheriffs’ association gathering.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Oklahoma Executes Man for 1985 Elementary School Teacher Slaying

A inmate in Oklahoma who spent 36 years on death row was executed on Thursday morning for the 1985 murder of schoolteacher Linda Reaves. Bigler Stouffer II, 79, received a three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary and was declared dead at 10:16 a.m., 16 minutes after the scheduled start of the execution. “My request is that my father forgive them,” Stouffer said as his final words. “Thank you.” Stouffer had long maintained his innocence but was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Last Hospitalized Victim of Oxford High Shooting Is Out of ICU

The last hospitalized victim of the Oxford High School shooting was released from the ICU on Thursday, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in a statement. The 17-year-old female student will stay in a regular hospital room for four to six weeks of rehabilitation. Three students died on the day of the Nov. 30 shooting—17-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. A fourth, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died the following day. Seven people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl who was shot multiple times and came off a ventilator last week. The parents of another girl who was struck in the neck have filed twin $100 million lawsuits against the school. The school of 1,800 students plans to remain closed until January.
OXFORD, NY
Woman Accused of Trying to Mow Down Kids to Avenge Bullied Son

A Las Vegas woman in police custody for allegedly deliberately driving into a group of junior high school students last week has said the violent encounter happened because her son was being bullied. Jaquitta Madison, 36, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at Silvestri Junior High School last week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Police say Madison intentionally plowed into students with her minivan, leaving four students injured. “I’m not gonna lie, I did try to, like, hit him a little bit, with my car,” Madison allegedly told police about one boy in the group. She said she had targeted him because he pushed her to the ground during an altercation about bullying. The chaotic events reportedly began after Madison confronted a boy and his mother about her son being bullied, demanding that the two fight in the parking lot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Rice, MN
Scott Peterson Resentenced, Spared Death Penalty for Slaying Pregnant Wife

After spending more than 15 years on death row, Scott Peterson was resentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife. Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant with the couple’s son, Conner, when she was killed on Christmas Eve in 2002 in a murder that gripped the nation. A judge sentenced Scott Peterson to 15 years to life for Conner’s murder, to be served concurrently. Peterson, 49, has been in limbo since the California Supreme Court reversed his death sentence in August last year due to improper juror screening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waukesha Driver Charged With Threatening Ex He Ran Over Weeks Before Parade Attack

The man accused of mowing down dozens of people by driving a car through a Waukesha holiday parade last month has also been charged with victim intimidation, according to a new criminal complaint. Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of running over an ex-girlfriend with his car on Nov. 2, just weeks before the Nov. 21 parade, and then attempting to threaten her into silence. The prosecutors’ complaint, filed Monday, states that Brooks hit the woman with his Ford Escape after punching her in the face during an argument. The victim suffered a dislocated left femur and a fractured right angle.
WAUKESHA, WI
Parents of Missing 5-Year-Old in Custody While Cops Hunt for Her

The parents of a missing 5-year-old Washington girl are in custody while police search for the child. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were initially arrested on an obstruction charge but are now being held on suspicion of manslaughter, authorities said. The vanished girl, Oakley Carlson, was in foster care until she was 3 and her foster parents told KIRO they begged officials not to return her to her biological parents in 2019. Police are trying to find anyone who has seen Oakley in the last year, and officers are searching the Grays Harbor County home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
California Cops Busted for Horrifically Racist, Homophobic Texts

Members of the Torrance Police Department exchanged racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic texts and memes for years, according to the Los Angeles Times, which on Wednesday revealed that a dozen of those officers were under investigation for trading the texts. In the offensive conversations, officers joked about “gassing” Jewish people, assaulting members of the LGBTQ+ community, and lynching Black people, whom they often called “savages” or variations of the N-word. Records reviewed by the Times showed that the officers shared a picture of a stuffed animal being lynched inside the city’s police headquarters. They also referenced using violence against suspects and misleading investigators looking into a police shooting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Rapper Slim 400 Reportedly Shot and Killed in Los Angeles

West Coast rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, the outlet said it is “currently unclear what led to the shooting and how many suspects were involved.” Hip-hop podcast “No Jumper” first reported Slim’s death in a tweet early Thursday morning. Police officials have not yet released or confirmed any details.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rittenhouse Spotted Chowing Down on BBQ With South Carolina Attorney General

Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with South Carolina’s top prosecutor on Thursday. The 18-year-old, acquitted last month of all charges related to shooting dead two demonstrators at a racial justice protest in 2020, was seen leaving Maurice’s BBQ Piggie Park with state Attorney General Alan Wilson. The pair was also photographed sitting at a table inside the restaurant, joined by three other men. Rittenhouse did not respond to questions about what he was doing in town from a reporter with WIS-TV, an NBC affiliate in Columbia. A man in Rittenhouse’s party reportedly said he had been meeting with his lawyer. Wilson maintained to the reporter that he and Rittenhouse were just getting lunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gunman Allegedly Kills 2 in Moscow Office Building After Being Asked to Wear a Mask

A gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring four, Russian authorities said. The shooting reportedly began after the suspect was told to put on a face mask, according to a state news agency. A 45-year-old man, whom several Russian agencies reported was a former military serviceman, was detained shortly after the incident. His identity and possible motivations have not been disclosed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man Arrested for Torching Fox News Christmas Tree

A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after allegedly setting Fox News’ massive Christmas tree on fire. The blaze started shortly after midnight in front of the News Corporation building on Fox News Square in Manhattan, which also houses the Wall Street Journal and New York Post offices. The fire quickly destroyed the holiday decorations. Trees nearby were also heavily damaged in the fire.
MANHATTAN, NY
Father of ‘Rust’ Armorer Says She Had ‘Complained’ About Film Role

The father of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the “inexperienced” Rust armorer embroiled in the fallout of the set’s fatal prop gun misfiring, defended her in a Tuesday interview, suggesting the shooting might not have happened had she been in the church where the scene was being filmed. On Good Morning America, Thell Reed—himself a veteran movie armorer—said, “That one time they should have had her on set, she would’ve rechecked that gun. If there was a live round placed there, she would have found it.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York City, NY
