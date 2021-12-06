ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the coolest cufflinks you’ve ever seen

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – I’m not sure how many people wear cufflinks in this day and age, but if you still do, no someone...

the-gadgeteer.com

whowhatwear

Wait, This H&M Collection Is the Coolest Thing I've Seen All Season

As an editor, I typically have early access to a lot of cool industry news. A celebrity beauty line launching? It's on my radar. A friends-and-family sale? Yep, I've heard. But when this hot info landed in my inbox, well, let's just say it trumped the lot. H&M is releasing an ultra-chic (and I mean ultra-chic), high fashion–inspired collection of bright dresses, sparkly accessories, bold jackets, and more just in time for the holiday season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Business Insider

Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we've ever seen — you can take 50% off nearly every model, including the Duo Plus and Duo Crisp

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you're in the market for an Instant Pot, today is your day. We're seeing some of the best prices ever on Instant Pots with today's Cyber Monday deals. Prices are at near all-time lows across all models of the cult-favorite kitchen appliance for cooks of every skill level.
SHOPPING
Jalopnik

What’s The Least Durable Car You’ve Ever Owned?

What does it mean for a car to be reliable? It’s something we all consider when buying a new daily driver, but it can mean many different things. That’s what our own Jason Torchinsky tried to answer with his Reliability Spectrum, which broke the aspects of what makes a reliable car down into six different categories. Cooperative is probably what many casual fans think of as reliable, an oil change every 3,000 miles will keep any cooperative car pretty happy.
CARS
reviewed.com

The iRobot j7+ is at the lowest price we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you need to do some post-Thanksgiving cleanup around the house, Amazon has you covered with tons of killer Cyber Monday deals on top-tier vacuums, mops and Roombas. For instance, right now, you can pick up the iRobot Roomba j7+, which is the best robot vacuum we've tested, for the lowest price we've ever seen.
ELECTRONICS
jammin1057.com

9 Gift Ideas You’ve Seen On TV

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These cheap true wireless earbuds have the most unusual design we've ever seen

Audio-Technica has launched its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, which come with an unusual square design and a pleasingly budget-friendly price. The ATH-SQ1TW wireless earbuds come in a range of bright food-themed colors, including Blueberry, Caramel, Popsicle, Cupcake, Black, and White, each boasting square housings that look quite unlike any other true wireless earbuds we've tested.
ELECTRONICS
WNYC

What’s the Craziest Thing You've Ever Found?

Earlier this month a British teenager made news when she stumbled across a hoard of priceless Bronze Age items using a standard metal detector in a field near her home. Listeners call in with the craziest, most valuable or unexpected item they ever found and what they did with it.
whowhatwear

I Shop All Day for a Living—These Are the Coolest Things I've Seen This Month

I know I say something along these lines every month, but wow, November really went by in a flash. I've barely stopped eating Halloween candy, and I can already see the beginning of December on this week's calendar. It goes without saying that my feelings about the year coming to a close so soon are mixed, but on the bright side of things is the fact that it's again time for this roundup of the absolute coolest pieces I've come across all month.
SHOPPING
SPY

JCPenny Diamond Jewelry Is 80% Off For Black Friday, Which Seems Like a Mistake

Table of Contents Diamond Rings, Earrings and Pendants Diamond Necklaces Even More Diamond Jewelry on Sale at JCPenny JCPenny might not be the first place you think of to find the best Christmas gifts for your better half, but we think it should be. Seriously, if you’re looking for the best gifts for your wife or girlfriend, then you have just landed on what seems to be Black Friday’s best-kept secret: discounted diamonds. We’re talking 60%, 70%, and up to 80% off absolutely gorgeous diamond jewelry. Seriously, this is a Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss, and anyone would be lucky to get...
SHOPPING
The Gadgeteer

Your kitchen needs one of these awesome Coke themed refrigerators!

NEWS – What do you get the home that has everything? The gift of cool Cokes (see what I did there?)! SMEG has partnered with Coca-Cola to launch two retro-themed refrigerators. One refrigerator has the classic red and white vintage Coca-Cola feel and the other one has a hippy vibe that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1971 Coca-Cola television commercial (watch it below). Both Energy-star appliances feature adjustable glass shelves, storage in the door, a crisper drawer, and freezer storage. You can find more info on SMEG.com and you can buy the Unity version from Neiman Marcus for $3999 and you can find the Iconic version at William Sonoma for $3999.
HOME & GARDEN
Android Authority

You've seen rollable phones, but how about a rollable smartwatch?

We do wonder whether durability will be a challenge with a design like this. A new Samsung patent has detailed a rollable smartwatch. This design shows a watch with two smaller screens capable of expanding and retracting. We’ve seen both LG and Oppo demonstrate rollable smartphones before, featuring a screen...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Imalent MS08 flashlight review – the flashlight’s so bright, you gotta wear shades!

REVIEW – Over the years, we here at The Gadgeteer have tested a bunch of flashlights, including several from Imalent. I’ve tested a few myself. But nothing I’ve tested compares to this Imalent MS08 flashlight that I have in my hand in the photo above. What makes this special? Its ability to produce light output that ranges from a utilitarian 300lm (lumen) basic flashlight beam to a blinding 10,000lm searchlight to an insane 34,000lm death ray! Let’s go through the specs and such and then light this puppy up!
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

This is the craziest slingshot you’ve ever seen!

NEWS – The Handbaige slingshot is unlike any slingshot I’ve ever seen. Instead of a Y-shaped handle with a rubber band that just shoots rocks, the Handbaige slingshot shoots rocks, arrows, and can even be used for fishing! That’s right, this slingshot has a built-in fishing reel. It also has a flashlight and a laser pointer because everything is better with lasers! Is this weapon, hunting gear, fishing “rod” remotely useful? I have no idea but it looks fun and will be a conversation starter with your buddies on your next outdoor adventure. Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $93.88.
SHOPPING

