CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Falls Board of Education members Mary Kay O’Toole and Phil Rankin were recognized at their final board meeting Wednesday (Dec. 8). O’Toole has served three four-year terms on the board since being elected for the first time in 2009. She has been board president four times. She was defeated in the Nov. 2 election, finishing fifth in the field of eight candidates.

