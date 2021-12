We're a quarter of the way into the 2021-22 NBA season and Kyrie Irving still hasn't played for the Brooklyn Nets. The New York City vaccine mandate that has kept him off the floor is expected to remain in effect when new mayor Eric Adams takes office in January, and with Irving "not anywhere closer to getting the vaccine," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania in a Thursday appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," hope for his return this season appears to be waning. The longer this situation drags on, the more seriously Brooklyn will have to consider alternatives.

