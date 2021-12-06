The Ambitious Idea to Study the Evolution of a Comet

In a recent Science article, two evolutionists consider land plants (embryophytes) to have evolved from stoneworts (charophyte algae).1. A spore is a haploid (single, unpaired chromosome), which is a single or multicellular reproductive structure produced by certain species (e.g., fungi) that detaches from the parent and gives rise to a new individual. Spores were recently extracted from Australian deposits dated by secular scientists to be 480 million years old. They maintain “these spores are of intermediate morphology [form or appearance] between confirmed land plant spores and earlier forms of uncertain relationship. This finding may help to resolve discrepancies between molecular and fossil data for the timing of land plant origins.”1 Creation scientists predict the discrepancies will not be resolved.
Comments / 0