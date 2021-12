Junction City jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half but a Topeka High rally coupled with some Blue Jay mistakes handling the basketball allowed the Trojans to climb within three points at 36-33. But in the second half a trapping defense utilized by the Blue Jays, key rebounds and shooting helped Junction City pull away to an 80-53 win over the Trojans.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO