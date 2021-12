Before the coronavirus pandemic, NoMad had begun to establish itself as Midtown South’s center for trendy hotels. Now, as New York begins to welcome international tourists back, NoMad’s “hotel row” hopes to resume its momentum. The NoMad, one of the hip hotels that put its eponymous neighborhood on the map, is being refurbished in preparation for a reopening as The Ned, a Soho House-operated hotel and members club that will honor the building’s original architectural features. Following a leasehold purchase, the Martinique Hotel has been rescued from bankruptcy and will reopen in stages starting as early as December 2021. 250 Fifth Avenue was built by McKim, Mead & White in 1908 as a bank building, but is being refurbished and converted into The Fifth Avenue Hotel with Flâneur Hospitality at the helm.

