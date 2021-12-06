Alex Scott highlights fabulous figure in sizzling black velvet minidress

Bow down! Halle Berry slayed in a shimmering ensemble to play the one and only queen Cleopatra for a new Ceasar’s Sportsbook campaign. When you need someone to play a queen, it’s best to go with the queen herself: Halle Berry. The 55-year-old Oscar winner proved worthy of the royal title as she transformed into Cleopatra for the latest Caesar’s Palace Sportsbook commercial. Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 4, Halle shared a short clip of the stunning makeover with the caption, “…she bad.” As the hit song “Have Mercy” by Chloe played in the background, the Bruised director can be seen having her mascara painted on in, obviously, an Egyptian style, while her eyebrows are soon bejeweled. A montage of fine bracelets, rings and all sorts of majestic accessories are shown, while fans get a glimpse at the gold metallic gown hanging in the closet. Before the final reveal, an ornate head piece gets a close up as it is crowned on Halle’s head.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO