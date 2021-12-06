New Bitcoin ATM Opens in Quakertown, PA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission and its state co-plaintiffs, New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, filed an order in court this past week that shuts down an illegal scheme masterminded by ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli that fleeced patients dependent on the life-saving drug Daraprim. The order follows a January 2020 complaint against Shkreli, his associate Kevin Mulleady, their company Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and its parent company Phoenixus AG. Enforcers alleged that Shkreli, currently in prison for securities fraud, and Mulleady hiked the price of Daraprim by 4000 percent and then concocted an elaborate web of restrictions to illegally block competitors from producing a cheaper option.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO