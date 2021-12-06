ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

New Bitcoin ATM Opens in Quakertown, PA

By MyChesCo
 6 days ago
QUAKERTOWN, PA — Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Quakertown, PA. The new machine is in the Quakertown Food Mart Gas Station located at 1610 N Old Bethlehem Pike Quakertown, PA 18951. The Bitcoin ATM is located to...

MyChesCo

$25 Million Sent to Consumers Who Lost Money to Business Coaching Scam

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission announced that it is returning an additional $25 million to consumers who lost money to a business coaching scheme that used the names Coaching Department and Apply Knowledge, among others. These refunds are the result of the FTC’s settlements with the scheme’s ringleaders, the companies through which the scheme operated, and a payment processor who helped facilitate the scheme.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

PennDOT Extends Deadline for ‘Innovations Challenge’

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, January 21, 2022. Students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model, are invited to participate in this year’s Innovations Challenge, which encourages students...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Total Home Protection To Pay $400K In Restitution, Revise Business Practices

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania based THS Group, LLC — more commonly known as Total Home Protection — and its owner, David Seruya, recently agreed to pay $400,000 in restitution as part of a settlement of the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General against the home security company for deceptive marketing practices. With this settlement, THS and Seruya have agreed to revise their business practices.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: Global Company Roquette to Open State-of-the-Art Facility in Montgomery County

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of naturally-derived pharmaceutical excipients, has chosen Pennsylvania as the location of its new pharmaceutical solutions headquarters and innovation center, creating 30 new, high-skilled jobs. “Roquette’s decision to locate...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

FTC, States to Recoup Millions in Relief for Victims Fleeced by ‘Pharma Bro’ Scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission and its state co-plaintiffs, New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, filed an order in court this past week that shuts down an illegal scheme masterminded by ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli that fleeced patients dependent on the life-saving drug Daraprim. The order follows a January 2020 complaint against Shkreli, his associate Kevin Mulleady, their company Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and its parent company Phoenixus AG. Enforcers alleged that Shkreli, currently in prison for securities fraud, and Mulleady hiked the price of Daraprim by 4000 percent and then concocted an elaborate web of restrictions to illegally block competitors from producing a cheaper option.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Williams Announces $3M in Funding for Redevelopment Projects in Chester County

COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, was instrumental in securing a $2 million state redevelopment grant for the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority/City of Coatesville to construct the multimodal commuter parking facility adjacent to the city’s new train station and $1 million for Chester County Immediate Unit 24 to construct a new Toddler Center in Caln Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Baby Formula Manufacturer ByHeart Awarded $1.75 Million in Grant Funding

— Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District) announced that ByHeart was recently awarded $1.75 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding for improvements to a Reading-based facility. ByHeart’s Project Lexington will establish the company as one of the country’s only fully integrated baby formula manufacturers. The funding will be...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Penske Truck Leasing to Acquire DeCarolis Truck Rental Inc.

— Penske Truck Leasing announced it recently reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Rochester, N.Y.-based DeCarolis Truck Rental Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. “DeCarolis Truck Rental is a well-respected name in the region and we are excited about the opportunity to join our businesses,” said Art Vallely,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Senator Cappelletti Announces Over $3 Million in Infrastructure Funding for District 17

NORRISTOWN, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti announced that Senate District 17 has received $3,080,000 in funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Encouraging Feedback on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Reconstruction Project

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to review and provide feedback on the Virtual Open House Plans Display for the U.S. 30 Eastern Area Reconstruction Project in Chester County. The purpose of the project is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system by improving safety, reducing future congestion, improving facility deficiencies, and accommodating planned growth, along the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) corridor.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Qlik and UiPath Launch Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) announced their recent partnership and the launch of direct integration between Qlik Cloud® analytics and the UiPath end-to-end enterprise automation software platform. The integration enables analytics users to leverage UiPath automations to drive action and prioritize tasks in downstream applications from directly within Qlik. The integration complements the automation that’s already possible with Qlik Application Automation™, and will help organizations in their journey to Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

SEPTA to Close Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — SEPTA is scheduled to close Woodland Avenue between 58th Street and 60th Street in Philadelphia beginning at 7:00 AM Friday, December 17, through February 2022, for trolley track replacement, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Announces the Year in Infrastructure 2021 Founders’ Honorees

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, recently announced the Year in Infrastructure 2021 Founders’ Honorees. During the 2021 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards virtual event today, 22 Founders’ Honorees were recognized, representing organizations or individuals whose undertakings contribute notably to infrastructure advancement and/or environmental/social development goals.
TECHNOLOGY
