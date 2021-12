Argo AI, the self-driving company that's currently working with VW on its ID.Buzz van, as well as Walmart and Ford to take down Amazon, has teamed up with the League of American Cyclists to figure out the safest combination on the road. Evolving a self-driving program is difficult, as Tesla has proven, and as more of these systems come online they're going to have to know the difference between a pedestrian, a cyclists, an animal, a self-driving vehicle and a standard vehicle, instantaneously.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO