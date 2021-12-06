ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wet Snow Could Fall in DC Area Tuesday Night, Wednesday

By Chuck Bell, Meteorologist
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't let Monday's warm weather fool you -- we could see some wet snow in the D.C. metro area less than two days from now. A cold front will pass through around sunset Monday, bringing...

www.nbcwashington.com

ENVIRONMENT

