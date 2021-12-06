Bird flu: Two new North Yorkshire cases

Two further cases of highly contagious bird flu have been confirmed in North Yorkshire. The H5N1 virus was found at premises near Thirsk, the seventh in the area, and at premises near Richmond. A 1.8-mile (3km) protection zone has...
Warning signs have gone up in a village after bird flu was detected in a swan. Nottinghamshire County Council warned residents not to touch dead or sick birds after the discovery in Hickling, near the border with Leicestershire. A 10km (6.2 mile) temporary control zone has now been introduced in...
Bird flu has been confirmed in a small backyard flock of chickens and ducks, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has said. Christianne Glossop confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain at a premises on Anglesey. She said a 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zone Area had been imposed around...
HAMBURG (Reuters) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 33,000 poultry in Harburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. It...
Further cases of bird flu have been found at commercial poultry farms in Leicestershire, the county council has confirmed. The authority said two new cases, in the Barrow upon Soar area, follow outbreaks at two premises a fortnight ago. Two zones, one 3km (1.9 mile) and another 10km (6.2 miles),...
There are two confirmed cases of avian influenza in Northern Ireland, an official has said. Some 22,100 ducks were culled at one of the affected sites, a commercial premises in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, while culling and an exclusion zone is also being applied to the second site in Broughshane, Co Antrim, described as a “small backyard flock”.
A Temporary Control Zone has been introduced in part of County Armagh after a third outbreak of avian influenza in County Monaghan. The affected commercial premises is close to the Irish border. Premises within 10km of the Monaghan site are now subject to strict biosecurity controls regarding the movement of...
A suspected case of avian influenza has been detected in Co Tyrone.Disease control measures have been initiated at the commercial duck premises in Aughnacloy.Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture said chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey took the decision based on number of factors.These include clinical signs, preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), and recent confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in commercial flocks in Co Monaghan.There have also been a number of confirmed cases of notifiable bird flu in wild birds across Northern Ireland.“A suspect case of notifiable avian influenza (AI) was reported...
Avian influenza has been discovered in six wild birds retrieved from Belfast and the surrounding area. The birds were found at Belfast Waterworks, the Harbour Estate in Belfast and at Monlough lake near Carryduff. The Department of Environment and Rural Affairs said tests had been carried out and proved positive.
Bird flu has been detected in a free range flock of hens in Dumfries and Galloway, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.The remaining birds at the premises, near Gretna, will be humanely culled and a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the infected premises to limit the risk of spread of the disease.We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline.Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi GougeonWithin the zones, a range of different controls are now in place. These include restrictions on...
The first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said on Tuesday.Three Omicron cases have been confirmed in total, the department said.Two are from same household in the greater Belfast area and a third unconnected case is in the South Eastern Trust area.The Department of Health said all three positive cases have a link to travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said: “This is a development we have been expecting and preparing for since we were first made aware of the Omicron variant.”The first #Omicron...
LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities reported an unprecedented jump in early season cases of avian flu in both domestic and wild birds, triggering tight restrictions on poultry farmers across the country. The government has confirmed 40 outbreaks of avian flu among poultry and other captive birds this year, resulting...
The UK’s chief vet has reportedly said there is a “phenomenal level” of bird flu in the country following the culling of tens of thousands of farmed birds.An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on November 3 before being extended on November 29 with the added requirement all captive birds had to be kept indoors, amid concerns wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter were carrying the flu.The current number of 38 confirmed infected premises in the UK is the largest ever, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).We can't wait...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures...
Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
The number of people enduring “trolley waits” of more than 12 hours in A&E departments has reached a record high.In November, some 10,646 people waited more than 12 hours in England’s hospitals from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted for treatment.The figure is up from 7,059 in October and is the highest for any calendar month since records began in August 2010.Overall, 120,749 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to being admitted in November, down only very slightly on the 121,251 in October.NHS 111 calls answered during November" data-source="">NHS England said last month...
Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) investigated if and to what degree mortality and production data could signal possible outbreaks of avian influenza on duck farms in The Netherlands. WBVR research shows that a daily mortality rate of 0.3% is a reliable indicator of possible infection. The research institute also found that...
The coronavirus vaccine booking system has been extended as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK.People aged 40 and over are now able to book their booster jab three months after receiving their second dose, instead of the original six months.The system will also allow people to book their booster a month in advance and means an additional seven million people aged 40 and over will be able to book in for their booster and will also be invited two months on from their second dose.It comes as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe after first being detected in South...
A nurse who did not get her Covid-19 jab for two months while working in one of the world’s first vaccination clinics has encouraged others to get vaccinated.Toyin Oladotun – known by her colleagues as Lady T – has urged those who are still unsure whether to get the jab to talk through their concerns with health professionals.Around 6.4 million people in the UK – around 11 per cent of the population – are yet to have their first vaccine.Ms Oladotun and her nursing team at St George’s hospital in Tooting, London helped to launch the clinic in December 2020...
Comments / 0