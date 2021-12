Elton John has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a new Christmas song that will be released this Friday (December 3.) Both Sir Elton and Sheeran have been teasing the track on social media. For his part, John shared the fun video below with a take on the classic Love Actually cards scene. Sheeran shows up at John’s door with a stack of cards that reads, “Hello. Last Christmas, I received a call from my mate Elton John, and he told me we should do a Christmas song, and I replied, ‘Yeah, maybe in 2022.’ But I actually wrote the chorus that day, and here we are our Christmas song — ‘Merry Christmas’ — is out this Friday. Go pre-order or pre-save it now! It has sleigh bells, a lot of them.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO