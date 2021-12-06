ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, NY

Ontario Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following the report of a Domestic Dispute in the Town of Walworth. Deputies arrested...

FL Radio Group

KeyBank in Sodus Robbed

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in Wayne County. It happened at the KeyBank on West Main Street in Sodus at around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. Police say a white male, dressed in a blue windbreaker-type jacket and wearing a Halloween-style mask, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a westbound, low-riding silver car with a damaged passenger side headlight.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Found With Loaded Handgun on Victor High School Campus

A Farmington man was found with a loaded handgun on the Victor High School grounds Thursday. Police say they were pulling Benyadiel Merced over for a traffic stop when he pulled into the entrance of the school. As deputy sheriffs were conducting their investigation, they say they found the loaded weapon under the car’s driver’s seat. The 20-year old Merced was taken into custody on a weapons possession charge.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Impaired Driving Arrest in Bath

A car accident in Bath led to an arrest Tuesday afternoon. State Police responded to the report of the crash on Oak Hill Road. Troopers allege that the driver, Laura Cooke, was acting erratically and refused to perform a field sobriety test. She was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental administration and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Ithaca Man Shot in the Face

A man was shot in the face in Ithaca Monday night. Police say it happened at around 9:30 at 222 Elmira Road. The victim was taken to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive. Several spent shell casings and a handgun were recovered at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made but police say their investigation is ongoing.
ITHACA, NY
Ontario, NY
Wayne, NY
Walworth, NY
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Walworth, NY
Ontario, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Acquitted of Attempted Murder

An Ontario County jury has acquitted a Geneva man of attempted murder. Richard Hankerson was also found not guilty of felony attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. The Finger Lakes Times reports he was convicted of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. The 40-year old...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Meridian Man Charged with Assaulting Child

A Meridian man has been arrested on charges of recklessly assaulting an infant. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Richard Carr on Tuesday. Detective Lieutenant Fred Cornelius told the Citizen the case dates back to a February incident where a child was brought to Upstate Children’s Hospital with “an abusive head trauma, which generally results from violent shaking.”
MERIDIAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested for Shoplifting

On Saturday, December 04, 2021, at 08:12 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Donald R Mitchell, age 67, of Waterloo, New York following a theft at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Mitchell was observed not rendering payment for merchandise and passing all points of sale. Mitchell was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Police Investigating Threats to High School

The Auburn Police Department has announced it is investigating reports of a threat to Auburn High School this week. In a press statement, the department acknowledged social media posts have been spread throughout the district from an as of yet undetermined origin. They say, at this time, there does not...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Walmart Employee Accused in Check Out Scheme

An employee of the Walmart store in Horseheads was arrested after State Police say she schemed with another person and rang up their merchandise for less than the price listed. 22-year old Tiffany Straub and 25-year-old Christian Lohrke, both of Elmira, were arrested late Tuesday night. Straub was charged with...
HORSEHEADS, NY
FL Radio Group

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Dundee Man’s Arrest

A Dundee man faces a number of charges following an investigation of a suspicious vehicle on Bill Bailey Road in the town of Barrington. Not only was Joshua Briggs found to allegedly be driving drunk, but he was also ticketed for switched license plate, no insurance, driving an unregistered car, no inspection, no rear license plate and no rear bumper.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Charged With Attempted Rape in Cayuga County

A Syracuse man faces a number of charges, including attempted rape, for an incident that happened in the town of Mentz. A State Police Sergeant attempted to stop Lamont Bland following an incident that was initially reported as a robbery at knifepoint, but the 53-year old took off in a car. He eventually stopped on the Thruway and was taken into custody.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Elmira Man Arrested on Torrey Bench Warrant

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year old Elmira man Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Torrey Town Court. Deputies responded to the Chemung County Jail to arrest Jose Matos. He was brought back to Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Three Brothers Fire Ruled Accidental

The cause of the fire that destroyed the Bagg Dare tasting room at the Three Brothers Winery and Estates remains under investigation. The fire has been ruled accidental by Varick Fire Chief Jeffery Case and Seneca County Fire Investigators. The tasting room, modeled after a Louisiana bayou-type building, was old...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Cashing Three Stolen Checks

A Lyons man has been arrested on multiple counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Dylan Mills is accused of possessing three stolen checks and cashing all three in January. He was released on appearance tickets. Get the top stories on your radio...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Walworth Man Arrested on Family Court Warrant

A 47-year old Wayne County man turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office Monday for an active Family Court warrant. Thomas Clemons, of Walworth, was taken to Wayne County Family Court for an arraignment and was released. He is scheduled to be back in court next month. Get the top...
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection

A Penn Yan man has been arrested on a warrant issued out of Potter Town Court for an incident that happened last Thursday. Steven Crawford is accused of subjecting another man to unwanted physical contact in the presence of his children in direct violation of an order of protection. He was charged with criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Woman Arrested in Wayne County

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest of a City of Syracuse woman following a warrant arrest out of the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Nicole M. Dillenbeck, age 26, of 2nd North St, Syracuse for failure to appear in the Town of Williamson Court. It is alleged...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

August Bus Crash Driver Ticketed

The driver of the tour bus that crashed on the thruway in August has been ticketed. The Citizen reports Fermin Vasquez has been ticketed for unsafe lane change and a records violation. The crash occurred near the Weedsport exit of the thruway, injuring 57 persons aboard as the bus was travelling from Poughkeepsie to Niagara Falls.
WEEDSPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

