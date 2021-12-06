Ontario Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

On Saturday, December 04, 2021, at 08:12 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Donald R Mitchell, age 67, of Waterloo, New York following a theft at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Mitchell was observed not rendering payment for merchandise and passing all points of sale. Mitchell was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO