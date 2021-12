The West Central School Board members reviewed adjustments to Non-Certified staff contracts when they met Thursday night. Superintendent Dan Zylstra explained that the board has approved raises to support staff three times in the last year to remain competitive. The board reviewed an opportunity to continue to increase the overall wages by offering a $.25 increase to a majority of the staff. Those who have been working at the school corporation for less than a year will not receive the entire increase.

CENTRAL, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO