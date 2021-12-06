ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘A Sucker Punch’: Forecasters Take Jobs Day Hit

By KATE DAVIDSON
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Next Inflation Culprit: Big Business

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: 3 things SCOTUS did this morning

LIKE A MISSING VERSE TO ‘CAT’S IN THE CRADLE’ — In the debate over taxing the rich, a powerful father and his son are duking it out in public on opposite sides of the issue. On the one side is ADAM WYDEN, the 37-year-old owner of ADW Capital Partners, “the kind of hedge fund that Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee would like to tax more heavily,” NYT’s Jonathan Weisman writes. Enter his father, RON WYDEN, who just so happens to chair that very committee. “‘The issue is bigger than my father. I’m not interested in discussing anything personal,’ [Adam Wyden] said in a brief phone call before declining to go further. … His father would like to avoid the subject all together. ‘He doesn’t talk to me about his business, and I don’t talk to him about mine,’ Senator Wyden, 72, said in an interview on Wednesday.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Crypto CEOs’ big Washington debut

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Bair
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: SCOOP: Oz polls strong in Pa. Senate race

WILL TRUMP TALK? — New York A.G. LETITIA JAMES “is seeking a deposition from former president DONALD TRUMP early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization, according to people familiar with the matter,” WaPo’s Josh Dawsey and David Fahrenthold report. “James has requested to take his testimony on Jan. 7 at her New York office as part of a civil investigation into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities.” Adds the NYT: James is pursuing a subpoena.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

‘Big game trophies’ feel heat from Trump SPAC probe

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUS
POLITICO

Why free Covid tests won’t be in your mailbox

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Ending China’s 20-year WTO winning streak

Hi, China Watchers. Today, we preview how the 20th anniversary of China’s WTO entry is fueling calls for the U.S. to seek alternate ways to address the country’s unfair trade practices. We’ll also look at Chinese threats of reprisals for President JOE BIDEN’S diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the Foreign Ministry’s “democracy” obsession.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Economic Recovery#Goldman Sachs Group#The Labor Department#Twitter
KTLA

Here’s why U.S. inflation is so high and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Tax draft day

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino, Ximena Bustillo and Catherine Morehouse. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PERSONAL FINANCE
POLITICO

Dems begin souring on vaccine mandates

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Three months ago, as California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM was turning around his fate in the state's recall...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s Whac-A-Mole Covid problem

VACCINE SCIENTISTS TO BIDEN: YOU NEED A NEW OPERATION WARP SPEED — There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant: It could be like Delta and current vaccines will offer robust protection. But there’s also a chance that Omicron could be vaccine resistant, so vaccine makers are readying a booster to protect against the new variant, just in case.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Switzerland
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
POLITICO

Why the Jan. 6 panel is on the clock

DEADLINE PRESSURE — It’s been 11 months since thousands of people besieged the Capitol in a violent bid to disrupt the congressional certification of Donald Trump’s election loss, and the public is still learning major details about the mishandling of the military’s response. POLITICO reported this morning on a 36-page...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

FARA by the numbers

FARA BY THE NUMBERS: The Justice Department’s reinvigorated focus on enforcing FARA in recent years has continued paying dividends for the department, a top DOJ official said Thursday, with the FARA office recording what could be record numbers of new registrants and foreign agents in 2021. — The department’s...
LAW
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump tees off on McConnell

Former President DONALD TRUMP joined HUGH HEWITT’s radio show this morning for a long and winding interview that touched on a number of topics du jour. The full transcript … Some highlights:. — Trump, on the possibility he doesn’t run in 2024: “If I do decide that, I...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

K Street’s Dole alums remember late senator

K STREET REMEMBERS DOLE: Bob Dole, the former Senate Republican leader, presidential candidate and war hero who became a lobbyist following his time in office, died Sunday at 98 following a nearly yearlong battle with lung cancer. “We mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Senator Bob Dole,” Alston & Bird, the law and lobbying firm where Dole worked for the past nearly two decades, wrote in a post on its website. Dole, the firm said, “was one of the most respected voices inside and outside of Washington on issues ranging from health care to veterans affairs to foreign policy. He will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Hurry up and wait on BBB

STILL WORKING THROUGH IT ALL: Here’s where things stand for the Democrats’ large climate and safety net package — still waiting its turn in line, as congressional leaders try to maneuver their way through some remaining must-pass items. The annual defense policy bill looks likely to be lawmakers’ central focus...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy