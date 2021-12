WABASH VALLEY,Ill. (WTHI) - There are several places where you can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Illinois. Here's a look at three sites in Clark County offering the vaccine. In Marshall, you can get either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at the Walmart Pharmacy. It's open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. You can schedule an appointment online by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO