ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Latest Medicaid Data Show A Deeply Broken Program

By Sally Pipes
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bank that misplaced over one-fifth of its deposits would be shut down almost immediately. So would a hospital that bungled one in five operations, or a private health insurer that mishandled one-fifth of its claims. But apparently, the bar is a lot lower for government programs. The Biden...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Medicaid managed care compliance data not so sunny for Sunshine Health Plan

Sunshine Health Plan is the dominate player in the managed care space. Florida Medicaid managed care plans have amassed $717,690 in liquidated damages for breach of contract violations settled during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021-2022, with Staywell Health Plan accounting for more than half of the liquidated damages assessed.
beckershospitalreview.com

Tennessee health system sues state Medicaid program over alleged underpayments

Erlanger Health System is suing the state's Medicaid program, TennCare, over claims that the program is choosing to give profits to insurers over health systems. The provider alleges that the program violates a law requiring TennCare to pay the average rate it awards in-network providers to out-of-network providers, like Erlanger, according to the Tennessee Outlook. Instead, Erlanger claims it was paid the lowest in-network rates.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTLA

Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Shore News Network

Providence Man Admits to False Use of a Social Security Number to Defraud Rhode Island Food Stamp, Medicaid Programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Providence man today admitted to a federal court judge that he fraudulently used another individual’s Social Security number to defraud the Rhode Island Medicaid Managed Care Program of more than $39,000, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Program of more than $7,000, and also used the number to obtain a Rhode Island identification card, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers reject Democrats’ latest push for Medicaid expansion

Before agreeing to a schedule for adjourning this year’s legislative work, state lawmakers rejected one final push from Democrats to consider Medicaid expansion. During Monday’s N.C. House debate over an adjournment resolution, Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, offered an amendment. It would have added a Medicaid expansion bill to the list of items eligible for consideration after Dec. 30 and into 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Poverty Level#Corrective Actions#Congress#Americans
AMA

Surprise billing rule provision jeopardizes patient access to care

What’s the news: The AMA and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have sued the federal government over the Biden administration’s misguided plan for implementing a narrow but critical provision in the No Surprises Act (NSA)—a new law designed to protect patients from unexpected out-of-network medical bills. The suit, filed in the district court for the District of Columbia, argues that the plan ignores statutory language and would result in reduced access to care for patients.
U.S. POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

Lawsuit alleges DHHS fails to properly administer Medicaid waiver program

A lawsuit alleging indifference and failure on the part of New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services to keep older and disabled people from being unnecessarily institutionalized has been given the green light by a judge in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit, filed in January 2021 by several organizations...
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The El Paso Times

Restore funding of Medicaid Direct Payment Programs : El Paso delegation

César J. Blanco, Joe Moody, Mary González, Lina Ortega, Art Fierro, and Claudia Ordaz Perez. As members of the El Paso delegation, we have long fought for the health care rights of our constituents, including expanding the popular Affordable Care Act (ACA). Like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, we believe health care is a right, not a privilege. And we believe that the ACA is the best way to achieve that goal.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
theeastcountygazette.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Will Social Security Recipients Receive Payments in 2022?

When it comes to stimulus payments, many Social Assistance beneficiaries wonder whether they will qualify for them and need to take any action as the fourth round of stimulus money begins to be disbursed. Fortunately, the IRS has helped clear up a lot of the confusion, so if you’re stumped and looking for answers, we’ve got you covered.
BUSINESS
Loyola Maroon

Saying Goodbye to Student Loans: The Department of Education aims to fix broken loan forgiveness program for public servants

Stephanie Reed’s job is not her passion. Reed is a computer programmer who works for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions in New Orleans. What she really loves, though, is painting. Reed has a Master of Fine Arts degree, and she had to take out large sums of student loans to get it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WCIA

Economic data for travel and tourism shows numbers for 2020

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The state of Illinois is seeing a bump in tourism this year, and it’s a breath of fresh air after people were told to stay home as the coronavirus started. Taxes generated from tourism dollars went down last year, but the group Visit Champaign County said they are already seeing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Forbes

Forbes

289K+
Followers
89K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy