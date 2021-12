There have been rumors swirling throughout the NBA’s Central Division recently, and while the Milwaukee Bucks have not been directly involved, some believe they should be. Those rumors are coming from the Indiana Pacers, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required) recently reported that Indy could be looking to blow up their roster and enter a rebuild. That would mean building block players like Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, and potentially even former Buck Malcolm Brogdon could become available for trade. Yet, the one Pacer that has Bucks fans most intrigued is Myles Turner, the defensive-minded big man.

