Penn State’s James Franklin on potential bowl opt-outs, extra practice time and more after Outback Bowl announcement

By Daniel Gallen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State team that took the field in the snow at Michigan State last weekend could look quite different from the one that takes the field in the Florida sunshine against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. Churn, both on the field...

PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting: 4-star linebacker puts Nittany Lions in top 4, announces decision date

STATE COLLEGE — Will Penn State make another addition to its Class of 2022 ahead of National Signing Day?. St. Frances (Md.) linebacker Jaishawn Barham put the Nittany Lions in his top four and set a decision date. Barham posted on his Instagram that he’s deciding between Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma and South Carolina, and he’ll announce his choice Saturday.
PennLive.com

Former Penn State, Harrisburg High OL Nate Bruce has a new college football home

Nate Bruce said last week he was ready to return to college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Wednesday he made that a reality signing to play next season at Lackawanna College, but the former Harrisburg High standout, who signed with Penn State last year before leaving the school in April, said he doesn’t plan on his journey ending there.
PennLive.com

Penn State University chooses president from Louisville to replace Eric Barron: reports

STATE COLLEGE - University trustees appear to be poised to bring the current president of the University of Louisville to Happy Valley as the 19th President of Penn State. The hiring of Dr. Neeli Bendapudi would be groundbreaking for Penn State, in that it would give the university its first female and first non-white president. Bendapudi was born in Vizag, India and moved to the United States in 1994 to attend graduate school at the University of Kansas where she earned her doctorate degree.
PennLive.com

Imhotep Charter vs. Penn-Trafford: PIAA Class 5A football championship preview

THE PANTHERS (11-1): We’re starting with coach Devon Johnson’s defense because that’s where the rubber meets the road. It’s necessary when you shackle Cathedral Prep and Strath Haven in consecutive weeks. Pa.’s top recruit, DE Enai White, is 6-foot-5 and explosive. Penn State recruit Keon Wylie flies to the football and doesn’t miss. LBs Maurice Beverly and Talik Birton have chased the team lead in tackles all season. The unit is filled with hard chargers who pack a wallop.
PennLive.com

Southern Columbia vs. Serra Catholic: PIAA Class 2A football championship preview

THE TIGERS (14-1): It’s the Tom Hanks of Pa. football, meaning the Tigers need no introduction to the folks in Hershey. The boys from Catawissa are toiling in their PIAA-record 20th final and coach Jim Roth, the state’s all-time wins leader, will try to bank a 2A title for the fifth consecutive season. His program has won the last four by a combined score of 213-35. That’s serious acting. Gavin Garcia just became the fourth Southern RB to eclipse 7,000 career rushing yards and the Kent State pledge has accumulated 140 total touchdowns. Here’s the rub, Garcia was just one of three rushers to bypass 100 stripes a week ago in SC’s semifinal thrashing of Northern Lehigh. All-State DE Derek Berlitz is one of the leaders on defense, which turned up the heat after Wyomissing snapped the Tigers’ 65-game win streak midseason.
PennLive.com

Central Penn College joins new USCAA conference

It’s official! The Eastern States Athletic Conference (ESAC) is now a reality. Earlier this week, the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) approved the creation of the new conference, which will include Central Penn College and the following three institutions:. · Bucks County Community College (Newtown, Pa.) ·...
