Penn State’s James Franklin on potential bowl opt-outs, extra practice time and more after Outback Bowl announcement

THE TIGERS (14-1): It’s the Tom Hanks of Pa. football, meaning the Tigers need no introduction to the folks in Hershey. The boys from Catawissa are toiling in their PIAA-record 20th final and coach Jim Roth, the state’s all-time wins leader, will try to bank a 2A title for the fifth consecutive season. His program has won the last four by a combined score of 213-35. That’s serious acting. Gavin Garcia just became the fourth Southern RB to eclipse 7,000 career rushing yards and the Kent State pledge has accumulated 140 total touchdowns. Here’s the rub, Garcia was just one of three rushers to bypass 100 stripes a week ago in SC’s semifinal thrashing of Northern Lehigh. All-State DE Derek Berlitz is one of the leaders on defense, which turned up the heat after Wyomissing snapped the Tigers’ 65-game win streak midseason.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO