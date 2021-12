The Vancouver Canucks have recalled defenceman Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford of the AHL. The team announced the move on Twitter on Friday. Hamonic was sent to the AHL because his pending COVID-19 vaccination status prevented him crossing the border into the United States, where the Canucks were playing for the previous four games, since Nov. 24. Hamonic had been ineligible to cross the border until 14 days had passed since his second COVID-19 vaccination.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO