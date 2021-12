A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after appearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Ava White, 12, who was stabbed in the city centre on Thursday.The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wore a grey tracksuit and sat in the dock for the five-minute hearing. District Judge Wendy Lloyd took the decision to remand him in secure accommodation to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article. District Judge Wendy Lloyd said: “Because this is a murder case it has to go...

