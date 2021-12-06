The Watch List-Harry Potter is Coming, Alec Baldwin is Going, Tom Holland Has a New Gig and More Entertainment News | JJ Hayes | KFDI

On Good Things Utah this morning – A tearful Alec Baldwin said he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whose death rocked Hollywood and raised concerns about weapons on movie sets. In an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Thursday, Baldwin appeared baffled about how the shooting happened. “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said in a clip released Wednesday. “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded by a round apparently fired by Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, officials have said.
