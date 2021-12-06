ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Watch List-Harry Potter is Coming, Alec Baldwin is Going, Tom Holland Has a New Gig and More Entertainment News | JJ Hayes | KFDI

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone is continuing to get twisty. One of my favs left the show...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Geneva Regional News

Tom Holland will return for more Spider-Man movies

As fans eagerly await the release of the hotly anticipated movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which marks the third outing of actor Tom Holland as the wall crawling hero, the producer of the highly acclaimed series, Amy Pascal, has revealed there are more projects coming up for the iconic character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Breaks Silence on News of New Spider-Man Trilogy With Marvel

Hours after the ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke essentially every ticket-selling site on the internet, longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal shocked the web by suggesting another Spider-Man trilogy was already in the works. At the time it was suggested Tom Holland would lead at least the first movie in the new batch. Now, Holland himself has broken his silence on the matter, suggesting fans shouldn't pull the cart before the horse just quite yet.
MOVIES
allears.net

NEWS: ‘Spider-Man’ Producer Confirms Tom Holland’s Future in the Role

Marvel is currently in its phase 4 with several movies and TV series being released. Shows like WandaVision and Loki have done well on Disney+, and now we have new episodes of Hawkeye to watch every week. And, Marvel has been cranking out the movies as well, with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. The next movie to be released is Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. However, this will not be the last time we see Tom Holland as Spider-Man!
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Fred Astaire
kfdi.com

The Watch List-Yellowstone Is Twisty, Spiderman Crashes Movie Sites, An Engagement, A Marriage and What To Watch | JJ Hayes | KFDI

I wish I could just binge season 4 of Yellowstone, it is so good. With that said, it’s not the only thing to talk about in today’s Watch List. I couldn’t be happier that Spiderman: No Way Home ticket sales are crashing sites…that’s promising news for a rebounding movie theater business. Marriage and engagement news, and new goggles are coming to augment your reality.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Spider-Man can always count on his Mj to catch him—literally! When Tom Holland and Zendaya continued their press run on Dec. 3 with an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars told the hilarious story about how one stunt in particular became more complicated because of their two-inch height difference. Zendaya shared how the stunt—which simulates the pair landing on a bridge—is supposed to finish with Tom (a.k.a. Spider-Man) gently placing her down. However, due to her longer legs, it's the 5-foot-10 actress who touches down first. "I would land before him," the 25-year-old told the host, while Tom giggled beside her. That's when the actress...
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

Tom Holland: Zendaya has been 'shoulder to cry on'

Promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, Tom Holland says "wise owl" Zendaya has been a "shoulder to cry on" and helped him navigate worldwide fame. (Dec. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/50d363c6c9a045cc97bb99b8d3ca5dae.
CELEBRITIES
Game Informer Online

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in just a few weeks, Sony producer Amy Pascal has revealed that we’ll be seeing more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Pascal said No Way Home is not the last Spider-Man movie Sony Pictures Entertainment is making with Marvel Studios in a new interview with Fandango. She also revealed that Holland’s next movie will be the first in a new trilogy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment News#Harry Potter#The Watch List
ABC 4

Alec Baldwin breaks down in new ABC interview

On Good Things Utah this morning – A tearful Alec Baldwin said he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whose death rocked Hollywood and raised concerns about weapons on movie sets. In an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Thursday, Baldwin appeared baffled about how the shooting happened. “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said in a clip released Wednesday. “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded by a round apparently fired by Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, officials have said.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Tom Holland has revealed he will be playing legendary performer Fred Astaire in a new biopic. The Spider-Man actor confirmed the casting after producer Amy Pascal told GQ that she was eying up the star to portray the dancing icon. Speaking to the Associated Press, Holland said: “I am playing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
940wfaw.com

Indstry News: Dave Chappelle, Tom Holland, Colin Farrell + More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE TO HEADLINE NETFLIX COMEDY FESTIVAL: Dave Chappelle is set to team up with Netflix for their debut comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke. The festival will take place in Los Angeles from April 29th to May 8th, 2022 and include the biggest names in comedy including Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Chris Rock, and more. The festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic however presale tickets go on sale Dec. 10th.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Fans Hoping For More Spider-Man Movies In The MCU Just Got Some Extremely Good News

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, and Tom Holland’s current run on the big screen is appropriately massive. Fans can’t wait to see the upcoming threequel No Way Home, which will also mark the end of the actor’s current contract. But moviegoers hoping to see more of Holland’s Spider-Man movies in the MCU just got some extremely good news.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Breaks Silence Following News Regarding His MCU Future

Yesterday, we learned that Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be Tom Holland's last movie as Spider-Man in the MCU. Marvel Studios and Sony will continue to collaborate and they are set to make another trilogy with the character. The news definitely delighted fans, but no one is happier than Spider-Man himself Tom Holland.
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland ‘Excited’ to Play Fred Astaire: ‘I’m Going to Dust Off the Old Tap Shoes’

Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer. “I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,” he told Variety shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in an Amy Pascal-produced film. The movie certainly won’t be the first time Holland has shown off his dance skills. “I’m quite a good tap dancer,” he said while promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy