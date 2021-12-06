ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skittles is Releasing a Candy Dispensing Bed for $1.50 USD

Cover picture for the articleSkittles and Simmons Bedding Company have formed an unlikely alliance, revealing a “Simmons Sweet Sleep Bed” that combines a candy-dispensing unit with a murphy bed. The yellow candy-dispensing machine is...

TrendHunter.com

Paper Airless Dispensers

Lumson's XPaper is a paper airless dispenser that was recognized by Italy’s Association for Industrial Design as being one of the most notable products for the year with the ADI Design Index Award for Innovation. This packaging solution makes the most of cardboard as a more sustainable and lighter alternative for packaging cosmetics in plastic, glass and aluminum. Lumson credits the sophistication of XPaper to the fine printing techniques that are available today.
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that it found...
thefocus.news

Supreme x Skittles candy collab: Price, where to buy and reviews

American clothing and skateboarding brand Supreme recently collaborated with the multicoloured fruit-flavoured candy company Skittles. Fans now wonder where to buy a pack as they are eager to try the super-hyped sweets. We explore the details surrounding the Supreme X Skittles crazy candy collab including price, potential shop sales and...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Foodie Friday Peppermint Candy Candy Dish

Not technically a recipe, but if you can eat it, it belongs on Foodie Friday. You can do a flat tray or, like this, make an actual bowl using the starburst peppermint candies. I placed the candies in a round, deep-dish pizza pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a low oven at about 300 degrees until the candies begin to melt into each other. Coax them into fusing with a skewer to make a solid round. Allow the melted candy disk to cool for a few seconds until it could be handled. Remove the candy from the pan by lifting the parchment paper. A quick move to flip the warm candy over, centered, on an upside down mixing blow and carefully press the candy down along the sides of the bowl and press the top on the bottom of the bowl to make sure it is flattened so it won't tip over. Before the candy totally cools, carefully remove the parchment paper since some of it will be in the folds of the sides of the bowl.
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
WGNO

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
Analogue Reopens Orders For the Pocket With Price Hike

Analogue is now reopening orders for its highly coveted Pocket handheld console. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the company is now going to take fresh orders started December 14, saying “It is our goal for everyone who wants a Pocket to be able to secure an order.” Though you’ll be able to put in orders tomorrow, it’ll still be on a first-come-first-serve basis split into three main groups. Group A will receive their Pockets in Q1 of 2022, with group B getting theirs in Q4 of the same year. Finally, Group C will receive their orders sometime in 2023.
New Virgin Voyages Deal Offers 10% Off Payment in Full

Looking for a cruise deal this upcoming “Wave Season”? Virgin Voyages is offering up one of the most intriguing offers we’ve seen in a while, with a new sale that not only gives the usual discounts you might see elsewhere, but also provides a bonus for paying your cruise in full.
Samsung Files Patent for Rollable Watch With Camera

Samsung has filed a patent for a two-part Galaxy Watch display that users will be able to extend to create more screen space, according to documents filed in June with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) that were first spotted by Dutch blog LetsGoDigital. At first glance, the watch design...
MaxRewards: The Skeleton Key To Unlocking Amex / Chase / BOA etc. Offers

Let’s start this review honestly: after hearing, “You should check out MaxRewards” coupled with “The best stuff comes in the Gold plan, which you have to pay for”, I had the same response most people will. I ignored it for a while. I’m typically not interested in apps that I have to pay for when it sounds like they aren’t offering anything novel. I consider myself pretty strong in the points & miles game. My points earning activity is pretty good.
PSA – Amazon No Rush Reward Credits Expire

Update: there is a round of credits set to expire December 15th so be sure to use them before then. Check your balance to see if yours is included. You can check your balance and expiration dates HERE. I love Amazon’s no rush shipping feature. I ship almost everything that...
Anheuser-Busch Announces Discontinuation of Travis Scott's CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer

In a statement to TMZ, brewing company Anheuser-Busch has announced the discontinuation of Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. Anheuser-Busch said, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.” Although the events of the 2021 Astroworld Festival were not noted, the decision was reportedly made mutually. It is also interesting to note that the discontinuation is not permanent and CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer could return in the future.
Watch This Iron Chef Turn Domino's Into a Gourmet Meal

Part of YouTuber Jet Bent-Lee‘s, ongoing video series, Susur Lee of Top Chef Canda and Food Network‘s Iron Chef America fame has now turned Domino’s into a gourmet meal. Starting with two loaded pizzas, Susur reimagined the pizza chain’s familiar offerings with his eclectic culinary style and gastronomic experience. In a showing of creativity and expertise, the chef made a roulade (a European technique to make a dish of filled rolled meat or pastry) by stacking the pizzas and wrapping them in more dough. After being baked and sliced, the pizza roulade is topped with a glazed burger and a mix of burrata, avocado, quail egg, caviar and chopped chives.
8 Keto Ice Creams That Don’t Taste Low-Carb

We all love ice cream, but unfortunately, it doesn’t always love us back. Thankfully, with the rising popularity of the keto diet came some great keto ice cream to satisfy our sweet cravings without the guilt. We know what you’re thinking — low-carb ice cream can’t possibly taste as good as the real deal. Nobody is claiming that these keto ice cream alternatives are quite as decadent as the more indulgent varieties, but there’s no doubt that they get the job done. Many brands make keto ice cream that’s sweet, creamy and comes in all of the flavors you know and...
Starbucks' app has allowed customers to order illogical drinks like iceless Frappuccinos and waterless Americanos, baristas say

Starbucks baristas say they were puzzled by orders for iceless Frappuccinos and waterless Americanos. They said customers could order them on the Starbucks mobile app, until it was updated recently. Customers could sometimes get mad if their drinks didn't turn out as expected, some baristas said. Starbucks baristas have expressed...
