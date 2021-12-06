Skittles is Releasing a Candy Dispensing Bed for $1.50 USD

Not technically a recipe, but if you can eat it, it belongs on Foodie Friday. You can do a flat tray or, like this, make an actual bowl using the starburst peppermint candies. I placed the candies in a round, deep-dish pizza pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a low oven at about 300 degrees until the candies begin to melt into each other. Coax them into fusing with a skewer to make a solid round. Allow the melted candy disk to cool for a few seconds until it could be handled. Remove the candy from the pan by lifting the parchment paper. A quick move to flip the warm candy over, centered, on an upside down mixing blow and carefully press the candy down along the sides of the bowl and press the top on the bottom of the bowl to make sure it is flattened so it won't tip over. Before the candy totally cools, carefully remove the parchment paper since some of it will be in the folds of the sides of the bowl.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO