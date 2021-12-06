ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Could Lose Its Snow By End Of Century Due To Climate Change

Business Times
Business Times
 3 days ago

By the end of the century, the snow season in states like California could be virtually non-existent, affecting water supply systems, flora and fauna, rivers, and even the wildfire season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB8cA_0dFCZ7OA00
California Could Lose Its Snow By End Of Centuryunsplash.com

The western United States' water infrastructure is built on a melting foundation, and scientists fear that unless we address global warming, the consequences will be disastrous.

Researchers project that if fossil fuel emissions do not decrease, snowpack in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges may plummet by up to 45% by 2050, with low snow or no snow seasons becoming the norm.

Read The Full Story

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Hill

Dole's casket arrives at Capitol to lie in state

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98. He had revealed in February that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

14 GOP senators help advance McConnell debt limit deal

Fourteen Senate Republicans on Thursday helped advance a deal negotiated by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to set up a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling. Senators voted 64-36 to close debate on the bill, which also prevents automatic cuts faced by physicians and other...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Western United States#Infrastructure#Cascade
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Business Times

Business Times

10K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy