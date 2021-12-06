California Could Lose Its Snow By End Of Century Due To Climate Change

By the end of the century, the snow season in states like California could be virtually non-existent, affecting water supply systems, flora and fauna, rivers, and even the wildfire season.

California Could Lose Its Snow By End Of Century unsplash.com

The western United States' water infrastructure is built on a melting foundation, and scientists fear that unless we address global warming, the consequences will be disastrous.

Researchers project that if fossil fuel emissions do not decrease, snowpack in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges may plummet by up to 45% by 2050, with low snow or no snow seasons becoming the norm.