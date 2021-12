Binance wants to launch crypto exchange in Indonesia. The crypto exchange is in talks with several entities. In the last few months, Binance has been in the news about different things going on within the company. Some weeks ago, the Changpeng Zhao-led firm was planning to enter the UK despite the regulator in the country blocking every related move. However, in another bid to further the services of its platform, Binance is currently making plans to float its crypto exchange in Indonesia. According to several reports, the crypto exchange is engaging one of the richest families in the country on the prospects of its move.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO