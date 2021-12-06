Man charged with homicide in deadly July Georgia boat crash

Lake Tobesofkee (Wikipedia)

ATLANTA — A Macon man has been charged with homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Georgia lake.

Local news outlets report that 57-year-old Eric Head surrendered Wednesday at Atlanta’s airport.

Officials say he was driving a boat too fast and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pontoon boat on July 24 on Lake Tobesofkee.

William Childs, 22, was taken to a hospital where he died from blunt force trauma to the head, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said. A woman in her 20s suffered skull fractures and was in critical condition and on a ventilator, Jones said. They were coworkers at the The Fish N Pig restaurant. Childs was the restaurant’s assistant manager.

Officials also arrested 36-year-old Nathan Hodgson and 35-year-old Stephen Harper. Both Macon residents are charged with hindering apprehension and making false statements to law enforcement.

