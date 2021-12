Monday 13 December marks the 50th anniversary of a decision by the High Court of Australia that fundamentally altered the playing field for professional athletes in this country. The case concerned 25-year-old rugby league star Dennis Tutty, who wanted to be freed from playing for the Balmain Tigers, to whom he was tied under the NSW Rugby League’s “retain and transfer” rules. The ruling is “one of the more important human rights decisions of the High Court”, according to noted industrial relations academic Braham Dabscheck. He ranked it among a handful of formative legal cases globally to do with economic...

RUGBY ・ 12 HOURS AGO