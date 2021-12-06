ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla did not want to wait on EU aid - German economy minister

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not want to wait for European authorities to make a decision on state funding for its planned battery factory before going ahead with the construction of its site in Germany, outgoing...

abc17news.com

EU wants millions of gig economy workers to get paid leave and a minimum wage

As many as four million European gig economy workers could become employees if new draft EU legislation becomes law. The European Commission proposed new rules for “digital platforms” on Thursday that could force ride-hailing and delivery firms such as Uber and Deliveroo to reclassify their contracted drivers as employees. The Commission estimates the rules could affect between 1.7 and 4.1 million people.
ADVOCACY
AFP

EU seeks to clarify status of delivery app workers

The EU will propose a set of criteria on Thursday to determine whether a gig worker in Europe using platforms like Uber, Bolt or Deliveroo should be considered an employee. The proposal by the EU executive is an effort to sort out once and for all the employment status of millions of drivers and delivery people that the major platforms insist are self-employed. The debate has clogged up courts across Europe for almost a decade, with judges handing out more than a hundred decisions across the bloc's 27 member states, with hundreds more still pending. Those decisions can vary markedly, with Belgium on Wednesday denying a small group of Deliveroo workers the designation of employees, while Uber lost in court in non-EU Britain over its service in London.
INTERNET
Reuters

EU gig economy faces lengthy fight with Brussels

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Commission has belatedly joined the global fight to protect self-employed workers. A draft directive published on Thursday would, if implemented, force companies from Uber Technologies (UBER.N) to Deliveroo (ROO.L) to reclassify millions of freelancers as employees. Ride-hailing and food delivery companies would face increasing costs and a dent in demand.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
WORLD
German gas industry wants funding for 'turquoise' hydrogen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's natural gas lobby on Wednesday called for 800 million euros ($902.56 million) in sponsorship to build plants to turn natural gas into hydrogen and split off the polluting carbon, in a test of the new government's climate pledges. The government, which was sworn in on Wednesday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

German economy slumps in blow for new chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany’s economic recovery is evaporating before the eyes of incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the Social Democrat takes the reins in the face of rising Covid cases. Investors' view of the economy swung sharply negative this month, according to a survey by the Zew institute, with a drop of almost 20 points to minus 7.4 - the first time it has been below zero in six months.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Altmaier: Tesla Giga Berlin Didn't Want To Wait for 4680 Battery Decision

Reuters reports that according to the outgoing Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier, Tesla did not want to wait for a decision on state aid at the planned 4680 battery factory at Giga Berlin Gigafactory. The demand for electric vehicle battery cells is currently almost exploding, which is why Tesla wants...
BUSINESS
Tesla withdraws state funding application for German battery plant

BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla has withdrawn its application for state funding for its planned battery factory near Berlin, the electric vehicle maker said on Friday, adding that construction plans were unchanged. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla Withdraws Application For $1.3B In German Subsidies

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has opted to forgo subsidies from the German government even as it pushes ahead to expedite the opening of its Giga Berlin. What Happened: Tesla has told German authorities that it will not avail of the 1.14 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of state aid for its planned battery production facility in Grünheide, a municipality in the Oder-Spree District, in Brandenburg, which is situated 30 kilometers south-east of Berlin, a German news agency reported, citing the country's Federal Ministry of Economics.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Withdraws Request for German Aid for Battery Factory

'It has always been Tesla’s view that all subsidies should be eliminated,' Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter. Electric car titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has decided it doesn’t want German government aid after all for the battery factory it has almost finished building near Berlin.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Top EU lawmaker says German coalition lacks clear message on Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The new German ruling coalition has not been clear about its view on the standoff with Belarus over migrants that have made their way to the country’s border with the European Union, a senior German conservative member of the bloc’s parliament said. “I think the coalition agreement...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures, keep promises

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Thursday to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder to work illegally, to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel after a recent deadly sinking.Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licenses and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia that sank a rival French contract.The British government “doesn’t do what it says," Macron told a news conference.The two countries “need to work together in good faith,” notably on migration, he said. Thousands of migrants...
POLITICS

