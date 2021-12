CANTON, Ohio — Police in Canton have arrested a suspect accused of making threats to Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio (GIGCECO). 29-year-old Giovanni Stanley is in custody and facing charges of making terroristic threats and inducing panic, both felonies. According to Goodwill, Stanley was an employee of its retail store on Atlantic Blvd. in Canton. He was hired in September of this year and worked as a donations processor for the agency.

CANTON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO