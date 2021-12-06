Showers move in, major temperature drop to follow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert for showers to return from the southwest this evening. If you are going to a Christmas Parade, just prepare for a passing shower. A little disturbance will push through Alabama tonight, giving us scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected overnight, but we can’t rule out pockets of heavy rain with some thunder. Thundershowers will push from west to east overnight with rain coverage will increase to 60 percent. Southerly winds, cloud cover, and showers will keep our temperatures warm overnight with most of us cooling down into the mid to upper 50s. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning along with areas of patchy dense fog. Allow extra drive time in the morning to account for the possible rain and fog.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO