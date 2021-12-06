ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers move in, major temperature drop to follow

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night: Gradually clearing and getting colder with breezy winds still lingering around. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Low: 30 (26-33) Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 38 (35-41), Low: 29 (26-33) Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in...

www.localdvm.com

localdvm.com

Cloudy and chilly into tonight, 50’s expected for Friday

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (29-35) Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower possible late. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 52 (49-55), Low: 46 (43-48) Saturday: Cloudy, windy, and warm with rain. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with...
WVNT-TV

Warmer Temperatures and Some Showers Return on Friday

Thursday night will bring increasing clouds and temperatures will be a bit warmer than the previous nights. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s and most stay above the freezing mark. A light shower isn’t out of the question after midnight, but rain chances pick up Friday afternoon. Friday,...
Washington Post

PM Update: Warmer temperatures and a slight chance of showers Friday

Morning sunshine gave way to cloudy conditions this afternoon. Despite some meager morning rays, chilly temperatures remained trapped in the region. Mid-40s for high temperatures locally are about five degrees below normal. Plan on seasonable weather overnight and warmer temperatures for Friday. Through Tonight: Clouds should break a bit this...
FOX Carolina

Showers move in Friday

Showers push in early Friday, with spotty light rain lingering through much of the day. Highs will stay in the 50s.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Showers to move in from the southwest after 4 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert for showers to return from the southwest this evening. If you are going to a Christmas Parade, just prepare for a passing shower. A little disturbance will push through Alabama tonight, giving us scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected overnight, but we can’t rule out pockets of heavy rain with some thunder. Thundershowers will push from west to east overnight with rain coverage will increase to 60 percent. Southerly winds, cloud cover, and showers will keep our temperatures warm overnight with most of us cooling down into the mid to upper 50s. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning along with areas of patchy dense fog. Allow extra drive time in the morning to account for the possible rain and fog.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...
WTVQ

Strong to severe storms expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After severe weather struck central Kentucky early Monday morning, another round of strong to severe storms is on the way late Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Kentucky in a Slight (Level 2) Risk for severe weather through early Saturday morning. SEVERE...
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
