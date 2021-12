With 2021’s Art Basel Miami and NFTs at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Giving Tuesday happens to dovetail this year with several ongoing trends in the art world that could develop into lasting change. According to new reports, The Giving Block, a crypto donation platform that’s been around for three years, has launched an upcoming event in conjunction with Giving Tuesday called NFTuesday that’s being promoted as the “biggest NFT charity auction.” Since NFTs are still so new to the general public, there’s a lot of confusion surrounding what they can be used for; however, combining NFTs with the tried and true art world practice of philanthropy could help solidify their continual use.

