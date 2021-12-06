ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Football: How to evaluate the Cincinnati Bearcats

By Ronald Evans
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bearcats, Alabama Football’s College Football Playoff opponent is not an easy team to evaluate. Luke Fickell has done an outstanding job in his five seasons as the Bearcats head coach. After his first season record of 4-8 in 2017, the Bearcats have a four-season run of 44 wins and...

bamahammer.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
bamahammer.com

On CFP rankings and how Alabama Football should be considered

Much of the college football world is giddy that Alabama Football may miss out on this season’s Playoffs. The anti-Bama fervor is so strong it seems some fans hate the Crimson Tide more than they love their own teams. Alabama Football did not slip out of the CFB Playoff picture...
ALABAMA STATE
downthedrive.com

Evaluating Possible College Football Playoff Scenarios involving Cincinnati

After a 35-13 win over East Carolina on Black Friday, the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) finished at No. 4 in the penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings. The Bearcats — now 12-0 for the first time since Brian Kelly was head coach — are set to play Houston (11-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) on Saturday for an essential New Year’s Six Bowl clincher. Houston enters the matchup with eleven straight wins (notable victories include Memphis and SMU) subsequent to dropping their first game of the season to Texas Tech. The Cougs, while not in the current playoff picture, would presumably jump over the Bearcats and San Diego State with a championship weekend upset.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Houston, AL
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Houston, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
iheart.com

Houston Cougars, Bearcats Clash in Cincinnati in Championship Game

CINCINNATI – Houston Football will face Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game from the Bearcats' Nippert Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 4. To request tickets, please click here. Requests will be prioritized by the Cougar Pride Priority Point System. The deadline to request tickets is 5 p.m. (CST) on Monday, Nov. 29. Houston Athletics will make best efforts to fulfill as many requests as possible based on the assigned Conference ticket allotment for the game and will notify you by 5 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, Nov. 30 if we are able to fulfill your ticket request. To make a gift to Cougar Pride and support Houston Athletics, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
Sun-Journal

College football roundup: Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan solidify playoff position

ATLANTA — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship. Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, a result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
MassLive.com

Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl 2021 tickets: Prices, where to buy seats for College Football Playoff game

It’s time to get your tickets. It’s the SEC juggernaut vs. the Group of Five underdog in the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic as Alabama gets set to take on Cincinnati in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide are coming off a dominant showing in their SEC Championship win over Georgia as they climb back to the top of the final CFP rankings. The Tide are on a roll behind head coach Nick Saban and Heisman candidate quarterback Bryce Young. However, the team will be without the services of star receiver John Metchie III. On the other side, the Bearcats are the first team outside the Power Five to make it into the College Football Playoff, sliding in at No. 4 as they head into the semifinal matchup. The New Year’s Eve matchup will take place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
positivelyosceola.com

Central Florida Bowl Season to Have Hawkeye Flavor

The Central Florida college football bowl season will have a definite Hawkeye State flavor to it, as the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5, 5-4) have accepted a bid to play #19 Clemson University (9-3, 6-2) in the Cheezit Bowl and the University of Iowa (10-3, 7-2) will meet #22 Kentucky (9-3, 5-3) in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Notre Dame#Ucf#Navy
FOX 44 News

Jeff Grimes and Mike Elko amongst 15 Broyles Award semifinalists

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes and Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko were included as two of the 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award. The award goes to the best assistant coach in college football. Grimes has come in and made an immediate impact for the Bears, as Baylor ranks […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy