Alabama Football: How to evaluate the Cincinnati Bearcats

It’s time to get your tickets. It’s the SEC juggernaut vs. the Group of Five underdog in the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic as Alabama gets set to take on Cincinnati in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide are coming off a dominant showing in their SEC Championship win over Georgia as they climb back to the top of the final CFP rankings. The Tide are on a roll behind head coach Nick Saban and Heisman candidate quarterback Bryce Young. However, the team will be without the services of star receiver John Metchie III. On the other side, the Bearcats are the first team outside the Power Five to make it into the College Football Playoff, sliding in at No. 4 as they head into the semifinal matchup. The New Year’s Eve matchup will take place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO