The comprehensive program supports growing companies through product discounts and client advocacy. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today introduced Dialpad for Good to help small businesses succeed. Dialpad for Good encompasses multiple resources, including Dialpad for Startups, Tech for Black Founders, and a new program dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations (NPO). The launch of Dialpad for Good broadens support of small businesses beyond technology startups and signifies the inclusion of more underrepresented founders. Furthermore, to increase awareness and build community, Dialpad for Good welcomes founders and employees to attend events led by the company’s Equity, Balance, and Belonging team.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO