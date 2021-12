Liquidity within global real estate financing markets remains deep. Several major catalysts — including the health crisis; the macro environment; a raft of sector-specific headwinds; and increased climate risk and environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements — are collectively institutionalising change in how the financing market is structured and how loans are underwritten. Overall, the debt markets are in relatively good shape as we begin the new year, but headwinds seemingly from every direction are complicating the risk assessment for lenders.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO