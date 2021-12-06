ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Taco Bell Capital of America

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKcUx_0dFCXJpD00 Taco Bell is one of the best-known fast food chains in the United States. Unlike McDonald’s and Burger King, which are strongly associated with burgers and fries, it offers a range of Mexican-inspired foods, including its namesake tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, and various hybrids with proprietary names. It has more than 7,500 outlets across the country. ( For something more authentic, consider the best hidden gem Mexican restaurant in every state .)

To determine which states have the most Taco Bells, both total and per capita, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita Taco Bell population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest. Ties were broken using the total number of Taco Bell restaurants in the state.

Click here to see the Taco Bell capitals of America

Five states tied for the title of Taco Bell capital of America in terms of per capita number of units: Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana, Missouri, and Arkansas. Like McDonald’s and Burger King, the chain obviously has a strong presence in the South. And while West Virginia may be an outlier in terms of geography, it seems to attract fast food chains of every brand. (These are the most successful restaurant chains in America.)

Vermont, on the other hand, has the fewest Taco Bells, both per capita (with just 0.8 per 100,000 people) and in total. It’s not very hospitable to big corporations, and the state capital of Montpelier boasts about not being home to any fast food chains. Massachusetts and New York come next on the list, with just one Taco Bell per 100,000 people. A trend is evident in our rankings for this and other chains -- big in the South, not so big in the Northeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTgmR_0dFCXJpD00

50. Vermont
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 5 -- the lowest
> Total population in 2019: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoKYs_0dFCXJpD00

49. Massachusetts
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 69 -- 19th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0dFCXJpD00

48. New York
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 195 -- 13th highest
> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCQoM_0dFCXJpD00

47. New Jersey
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 98 -- 25th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0dFCXJpD00

46. North Dakota
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.4
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 11 -- 2nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0dFCXJpD00

45. Connecticut
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.4
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 50 -- 14th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0dFCXJpD00

44. Pennsylvania
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.4
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 179 -- 15th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q41J_0dFCXJpD00

43. Delaware
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 15 -- 4th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0dFCXJpD00

42. Rhode Island
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 16 -- 6th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0dFCXJpD00

41. Maine
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 20 -- 8th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0dFCXJpD00

40. New Hampshire
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 20 -- 10th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Yrx_0dFCXJpD00

39. Minnesota
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 85 -- 22nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0dFCXJpD00

38. Maryland
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 91 -- 23rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMPk6_0dFCXJpD00

37. Iowa
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.7
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 54 -- 15th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlL93_0dFCXJpD00

36. South Dakota
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 16 -- 7th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFziS_0dFCXJpD00

35. Idaho
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 32 -- 12th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKlhn_0dFCXJpD00

34. Montana
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.9
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 20 -- 9th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLKy4_0dFCXJpD00

33. Utah
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.9
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 61 -- 17th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMNMa_0dFCXJpD00

32. Washington
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.9
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 145 -- 18th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgvDf_0dFCXJpD00

31. Alaska
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 15 -- 5th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0BYi_0dFCXJpD00

30. Hawaii
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 30 -- 11th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7m3n_0dFCXJpD00

29. Illinois
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 266 -- 6th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVGOr_0dFCXJpD00

28. Florida
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 451 -- 3rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0dFCXJpD00

27. California
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 830 -- the highest
> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1aYp_0dFCXJpD00

26. Nebraska
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.2
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 43 -- 13th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0dFCXJpD00

25. South Carolina
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.2
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 113 -- 23rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YmGF_0dFCXJpD00

24. Wisconsin
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.3
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 134 -- 21st highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXTcv_0dFCXJpD00

23. Georgia
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.3
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 244 -- 8th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0dFCXJpD00

22. Texas
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.3
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 667 -- 2nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FEiR_0dFCXJpD00

21. Wyoming
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.4
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 14 -- 3rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0dFCXJpD00

20. Virginia
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.4
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 205 -- 12th highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO3mp_0dFCXJpD00

19. North Carolina
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.4
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 252 -- 7th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0dFCXJpD00

18. Arizona
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 182 -- 14th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf7fp_0dFCXJpD00

17. Nevada
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.6
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 80 -- 20th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcgAB_0dFCXJpD00

16. Colorado
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.6
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 150 -- 16th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0dFCXJpD00

15. Oregon
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.7
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 114 -- 22nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0dFCXJpD00

14. New Mexico
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 59 -- 16th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0dFCXJpD00

13. Mississippi
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 83 -- 21st lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0dFCXJpD00

12. Oklahoma
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 111 -- 24th highest
> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uuBv_0dFCXJpD00

11. Alabama
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 137 -- 19th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAyGi_0dFCXJpD00

10. Louisiana
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.9
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 135 -- 20th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0dFCXJpD00

9. Michigan
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.0
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 300 -- 5th highest
> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331CS0_0dFCXJpD00

8. Kansas
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.2
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 93 -- 24th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0UKE_0dFCXJpD00

7. Ohio
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.2
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 374 -- 4th highest
> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2jZ2_0dFCXJpD00

6. Kentucky
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.3
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 147 -- 17th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pcgx_0dFCXJpD00

5. West Virginia
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 63 -- 18th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Uus_0dFCXJpD00

4. Arkansas
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 106 -- 25th highest
> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EErkl_0dFCXJpD00

3. Missouri
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 215 -- 11th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tPnC_0dFCXJpD00

2. Indiana
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 236 -- 10th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0dFCXJpD00

1. Tennessee
> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 239 -- 9th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

