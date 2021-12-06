The Taco Bell Capital of America

Taco Bell is one of the best-known fast food chains in the United States. Unlike McDonald’s and Burger King, which are strongly associated with burgers and fries, it offers a range of Mexican-inspired foods, including its namesake tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, and various hybrids with proprietary names. It has more than 7,500 outlets across the country. ( For something more authentic, consider the best hidden gem Mexican restaurant in every state .)

To determine which states have the most Taco Bells, both total and per capita, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita Taco Bell population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest. Ties were broken using the total number of Taco Bell restaurants in the state.

Click here to see the Taco Bell capitals of America

Five states tied for the title of Taco Bell capital of America in terms of per capita number of units: Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana, Missouri, and Arkansas. Like McDonald’s and Burger King, the chain obviously has a strong presence in the South. And while West Virginia may be an outlier in terms of geography, it seems to attract fast food chains of every brand. (These are the most successful restaurant chains in America.)

Vermont, on the other hand, has the fewest Taco Bells, both per capita (with just 0.8 per 100,000 people) and in total. It’s not very hospitable to big corporations, and the state capital of Montpelier boasts about not being home to any fast food chains. Massachusetts and New York come next on the list, with just one Taco Bell per 100,000 people. A trend is evident in our rankings for this and other chains -- big in the South, not so big in the Northeast.

50. Vermont

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 0.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 5 -- the lowest

> Total population in 2019: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

49. Massachusetts

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 69 -- 19th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

ALSO READ: Best Hidden Gem Mexican Restaurant in Every State

48. New York

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 195 -- 13th highest

> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

47. New Jersey

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 98 -- 25th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

46. North Dakota

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.4

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 11 -- 2nd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

45. Connecticut

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.4

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 50 -- 14th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

44. Pennsylvania

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.4

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 179 -- 15th highest

> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

ALSO READ: Most Successful Restaurant Chains in America

43. Delaware

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 15 -- 4th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

42. Rhode Island

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 16 -- 6th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

41. Maine

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 20 -- 8th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

40. New Hampshire

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 20 -- 10th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

39. Minnesota

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 85 -- 22nd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

ALSO READ: Unhealthiest Items in the Most Popular Fast Food Chains

38. Maryland

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 91 -- 23rd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

37. Iowa

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.7

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 54 -- 15th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

36. South Dakota

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 16 -- 7th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

35. Idaho

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 32 -- 12th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

34. Montana

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.9

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 20 -- 9th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

ALSO READ: Fast Food Dishes We’d Like to See Back on the Menu

33. Utah

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.9

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 61 -- 17th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

32. Washington

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 1.9

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 145 -- 18th highest

> Total population in 2019: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

31. Alaska

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 15 -- 5th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

30. Hawaii

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 30 -- 11th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

29. Illinois

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 266 -- 6th highest

> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

ALSO READ: Best Hidden Gem Mexican Restaurant in Every State

28. Florida

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 451 -- 3rd highest

> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

27. California

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.1

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 830 -- the highest

> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

26. Nebraska

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.2

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 43 -- 13th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

25. South Carolina

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.2

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 113 -- 23rd highest

> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

24. Wisconsin

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.3

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 134 -- 21st highest

> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

ALSO READ: Most Successful Restaurant Chains in America

23. Georgia

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.3

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 244 -- 8th highest

> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

22. Texas

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.3

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 667 -- 2nd highest

> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

21. Wyoming

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.4

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 14 -- 3rd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

20. Virginia

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.4

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 205 -- 12th highest

> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

19. North Carolina

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.4

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 252 -- 7th highest

> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

ALSO READ: Unhealthiest Items in the Most Popular Fast Food Chains

18. Arizona

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 182 -- 14th highest

> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

17. Nevada

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.6

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 80 -- 20th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

16. Colorado

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.6

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 150 -- 16th highest

> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

15. Oregon

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.7

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 114 -- 22nd highest

> Total population in 2019: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

14. New Mexico

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 59 -- 16th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

ALSO READ: Fast Food Dishes We’d Like to See Back on the Menu

13. Mississippi

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 83 -- 21st lowest

> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

12. Oklahoma

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 111 -- 24th highest

> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

11. Alabama

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.8

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 137 -- 19th highest

> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

10. Louisiana

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 2.9

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 135 -- 20th highest

> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

9. Michigan

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.0

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 300 -- 5th highest

> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

ALSO READ: Best Hidden Gem Mexican Restaurant in Every State

8. Kansas

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.2

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 93 -- 24th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

7. Ohio

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.2

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 374 -- 4th highest

> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

6. Kentucky

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.3

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 147 -- 17th highest

> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

5. West Virginia

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 63 -- 18th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

4. Arkansas

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 106 -- 25th highest

> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

ALSO READ: Most Successful Restaurant Chains in America

3. Missouri

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 215 -- 11th highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

2. Indiana

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 236 -- 10th highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

1. Tennessee

> All Taco Bell restaurants per 100K people: 3.5

> Total Taco Bell restaurants: 239 -- 9th highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest