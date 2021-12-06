The Comedy Store at Escape to Freight Island

Crush City Comedy presents a night of Thursday hilarity at the Preston Theater / CSz Arena in EaDo, featuring some of Houston's best live improv comedy troupes, comedy sketches, stand-up comedians, and short film festivals. Hosted by Cameo influencer, Disco Cowboy, this week's show will feature local improv troupe Baby Knuckle; comedic crime fighters Hammer and Doyle: Private Dicks; and H-Town's greatest—and only—hip hop improv group The Space Rhyme Continuum. BYOB is welcome. Admission $5. Order tickets or learn more. This Boosted Calendar Listing was…
