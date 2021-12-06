ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comedy Store at Escape to Freight Island

skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) The Comedy Store, Manchester comes to...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Electric Comedy

Expect all manner of mirth from stand-up to sketch, cabaret to clowning; as we present the best of both local and touring talent. Your weekend starts here at Brighton's most electrifying comedy night! Come and see what sparks will fly as the team behind The Warren bring you supercharged line-ups every Friday and Saturday night. Expect all manner of mirth from stand-up to sketch, cabaret to clowning; as we present the best of both local and touring talent - Live at The Electric Arcade.
skiddle.com

Comedy Mooch About

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. Please note: The event information above...
skiddle.com

Comedy In The Yard!

7:30pm til 9:45pm (last entry 7:15am) This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Comedy In The Yard is a brand new comedy mixed bill night! We will bring you the very best comedians on the circuit, including big TV names and the hottest new talent, straight to The Courtyard Bar at Vinegar Yard right next to London Bridge Station. Sponsored by Pravha!
#The Comedy Store#Comedy#Manchester
skiddle.com

On The Edge Comedy with Lulu Popplewell

Our headliner this week is comedian, writer and actress Lulu Popplewell. Lulu Popplewell is one of the brightest up and coming stand ups on the UK circuit and was a 2018 Student comedy finalist 'disarming matter-of-fact honesty'-Chortle. As always our headliner is joined by a great line up of stand...
skiddle.com

Eruption Radio Presents: Live on Acid

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Eruption Radio present exciting up-coming Manchester duo Live on Acid supported by Problematic Disko and Eruption Radio DJs; Isey & Phoenix. Get your festive season started the right way, with some up-front disco, house and electro. The first home-town gig for Live on Acid...
365thingsinhouston.com

Crush CIty Comedy

Crush City Comedy presents a night of Thursday hilarity at the Preston Theater / CSz Arena in EaDo, featuring some of Houston's best live improv comedy troupes, comedy sketches, stand-up comedians, and short film festivals. Hosted by Cameo influencer, Disco Cowboy, this week's show will feature local improv troupe Baby Knuckle; comedic crime fighters Hammer and Doyle: Private Dicks; and H-Town's greatest—and only—hip hop improv group The Space Rhyme Continuum. BYOB is welcome. Admission $5. Order tickets or learn more. This Boosted Calendar Listing was…
HOUSTON, TX
Sonoma Index Tribune

Turkey-coma comedy

Comedy Night returns to uptown El Verano this Saturday night, when The Reel and Brand hosts another yuck fest. Produced and hosted by local funny guy Torio Van Grol, the show will be headlined by Joe Klocek, and will feature Shannon Murphy and Orion Levine. Klocek is a San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
skiddle.com

On The Edge Comedy with Raj Poojara

This week our headliner is the fantastic Raj Poojara. If you were to look at Raj, you’d think what most people think… where the hell is he from? Once you get to know him (and his love for saving money wherever possible), you can easily establish that he’s Indian. Born...
skiddle.com

Jongleurs Comedy Night

It was a really good night, very funny comedians! can't wait to go again. The only negative I have is that people that where not part of the comedy night where using the bar in our closed off area and they where quite loud and distracting at times.
skiddle.com

Alex vs Men Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Alex VS Men is a comedy battle. Brought to you by comedians Alexandra Haddow & a random man. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Alex VS Men is a comedy battle. Brought to...
funcheap.com

Titans of Comedy at Atlas Cafe

Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area’s Fave comedians. Catherine Xiaolin Zhao, Brady J. Pearson, Iain Langlands, Chino Liao.
skiddle.com

The Late Show @ The Comedy Attic

10:30pm til 12:45am (last entry 11:00pm) Join Rick Molland at The Comedy Attic, for a night filled with unadulterated comedy mayhem. What happens in the Attic, Stays in the Attic. Join us in the wee hours at The Comedy Attic, Edinburgh's late-night Comedy Club. Every weekend we deliver nights packed...
skiddle.com

South Kensington Comedy Club

8:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
skiddle.com

Funny Bones Comedy Night

Cracking event in a newly reopened and extremely swish Moskito. look forward to next one. great job by Ian TC, the comedians and the bar staff.
skiddle.com

Krater Comedy Club

Discover the best in live comedy, featuring three top acts and an MC!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
skiddle.com

COBO Comedy Shutdown

If you need an evening filled with laugher and more, then you are not going to want to miss this experience at The Leadmill. If you need an evening filled with laugher and more, then you are not going to want to miss this experience – grab your Comedy Shutdown tickets today!
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Magic & Comedy Club.

Some of the best gifts aren’t physical items that can be wrapped and delivered – but the opportunity to find a new passion or make a lasting memory. We’ve got a bunch of suggestions for local experience gifts, including tickets to an upcoming show at the Monterey Magic & Comedy Club. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
MONTEREY, CA
Urban Milwaukee

Cold War Comedy For Christmas

Next Act Theatre had a built-in advantage staging a largely unknown comic whodunit (or who-didn’t do it) as its seasonal offering through December 19, written by an academic student of theater mechanics and set in an automatically comic era between Truman and Ike with the invented daughter of Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy (Eva Nimmer) falling in love with an innocent looking American swain (Zach Thomas Woods) who turns out be a Soviet spy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
funcheap.com

Outdoor Comedy The Bar on Dolores

Reserve your seat/table (up to 6 people) for outdoor comedy at The BAR -on Dolores Thurs 12/2 at 7pm for drinks!. Comics want to make you laugh outside at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your table for up to 6 people and enjoy delicious drinks and food from Pop-up TBA in their outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians. Mean Dave, Uriah Jacquez, Edward Ruben, Colin Braun.
