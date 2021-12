In the late 1980s, I used to walk down Liverpool Road every day to go to school. The Angel end was shiny and lovely, and the Holloway end, where I grew up on an estate, not so much. For Halloween, my mum wouldn’t buy me and my sister costumes, so we’d put on black bin bags and go to all the fancy houses to get shitloads of Snickers and Mars bars, rather than the penny chews we’d get from our block.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO