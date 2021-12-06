The Wheel of Time: ‘Blood Calls Blood’ Recap

The ladies get a very important lesson in loyalty on Episode 6 of Queens when they get an opportunity to take their career to the next level. However, when they betray a close friend to do so their plan quickly backfires. Everything seems to be going right for the group. After their smash performance at the American Music Awards everyone wants to work with them. Eric their manager even informs them that SNL wants them to come on to the show. The ladies are preparing for the release of their Behind The Hits documentary on filming their new music video. It’s been a few weeks since Brianna’s one night stand with rapper Fivio Foreign and it turns out that the famous rap star can’t keep his mouth shut. Fivio Foreign inadvertently reveals during an interview on The Breakfast Club that he slept with Professor Sex. Brianna is even more mortified when her oldest son comes to her upset and embarrassed by her indiscretion. Meanwhile, Valeria is overjoyed that her mother has come back to her and she decides to cook a meal for her even though she’s not the best cook. Valeria gifts her mother an expensive diamond necklace but she’s hesitant to take the necklace but Val insists that this is something that she’s always wanted to do for her. Jill is finally gets a divorce from Darren. Despite the fact that Darren was volatile in the previous episode and refused to sign the divorces, the two were able to amicably handle matters. Darren tells Jill to never stop being a good person.

