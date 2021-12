No question the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, and it isn’t about to slow down anytime soon. Venables, who had been the defensive coordinator at Clemson the last 10 years, arrived in Norman late Sunday night, had a welcoming party Monday morning and his first press conference in the afternoon. Now? Time to get recruiting.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO