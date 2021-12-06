Health visitors face ‘biggest workforce challenge yet’ amid soaring demand
More than one in four health visitors across England are accountable for triple the recommended number of children, while just 9% are working within advised ratios, latest data has revealed. Findings from an Institute of Health Visiting’s (IHV) survey has laid bare the pressures on a staffing group facing...
HC-One employs around 21,000 members of staff and said it had seen vacancy rates triple since February. One of the UK’s biggest care home groups plans to bring the national living wage increase in early and invest £17 million to boost carers’ salaries in a bid to combat recruitment and retention issues plaguing the sector.
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal will open its biggest vaccination centre yet on Wednesday as a surge in COVID-19 infections forced authorities to impose new restrictions to stop the spread, including strict travel curbs to enter the country by air. Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world’s highest, Portugal...
The new Covid-19 variant is now being transmitted between people in the UK, the government has confirmed in an update branded "concerning" by health service groups. In a statement to the House of Commons yesterday, health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said that there were new cases of the Omicron variant "with no links to international travel”, meaning the variant is now spreading via “community transmission across multiple regions of England”.
“Plan B” measures to slow down the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic are being implemented in England to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by a surge of cases related to the Omicron variant. The booster vaccine campaign is also being expanded to provide extra protection against the new variant,...
End of cycle data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has confirmed a record number of student nurses and midwives have been accepted onto courses in England this year. UCAS today released its final figures for the nursing and midwifery intake in 2021 and statistics showed a 1.5%...
Almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared to last year due to the Omicron variant, new modelling suggests.Experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) have calculated figures which propose that a large wave of infections could occur over the next few months if tougher Covid measures are not brought in.The study projects a median peak of 7,190 daily hospital admissions in England in the worst case scenario – which could see the variant evading vaccines at a high rate as well as low effectiveness against the variant from boosters.The most...
The UK’s Covid alert level has been raised, indicating substantial pressure on the NHS, amid concerns over the rapid increase in Omicron cases and a warning that the health service is “on its knees”. The decision to move from level 3 to 4 was taken on Sunday...
Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories to start the week. Boris Johnson has launched an unprecedented “national mission” to supercharge the Covid vaccination programme so that 1m booster jabs can be delivered every day in order to stem the incoming “tidal wave of Omicron” and avoid imposing further restrictions. The army will be deployed across the country to help rapidly accelerate the vaccine programme from current daily levels of around 530,000, and GPs will be told to cancel appointments to dedicate resources to offering vaccines to every UK adult by the end of the month. In a televised address to the nation last night, the prime minister said he was “afraid we are now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant”. The UK record for daily jabs is 844,000 in March.
The Scottish Government has set a target of offering booster jabs to all eligible adults by the end of the year, but more Covid-19 restrictions may still be needed to combat Omicron, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister said “urgent efforts” are being made to accelerate the booster programme, with over-30s able to book appointments from Monday and 18-29-year-olds in the following days.She said her government’s aim is to offer a “booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year if possible”.Her comments followed an address to the nation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which...
First there was the party at the Oslo restaurant that resulted in 80 out of 111 guests catching Covid, mostly the Omicron variant, despite being double vaccinated and having tested negative before attending. Then came the seven German tourists who all travelled together to South Africa and caught Omicron despite having received a booster.
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
The former chief executive of NHS England has joined calls to amend the new Health and Care Bill to improve workforce planning. Lord Simon Stevens said previous workforce plans for education and training had been “muzzled” and that changes to the bill could address this. “The major challenge...
Marking a year to the day since she administered the first Covid-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial, matron May Parsons has paid tribute to the “stellar” efforts of NHS staff who she said had made the UK’s vaccination programme a success. Speaking to Nursing Times to mark...
People have been admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant in Britain, a government minister has confirmed, as a senior public health adviser said further curbs may be needed. The education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, said he could confirm there were “cases in hospital with Omicron”. “We’ve been able to test...
Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
A £260m funding package for training health professionals in Wales will see almost 200 additional pre-registration nurse training places created, it has been announced. The Welsh Government has approved Health Education and Improvement Wales’ (HEIW) education and training plan for NHS Wales in 2022-23, which will see a “record number” of training places for health professionals.
More restrictions may be needed to tackle an “inevitable” and “big wave of infections” propelled by the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant, said the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Dr Susan Hopkins said people will have to reduce social contact as much as possible, especially now the government’s guidance to work from home has returned.She added that lateral flow tests should be used before meeting people outside of one’s own household.Dr Hopkins said there are reports that Brits are being hospitalised over the last few days with the omicron variant.It comes after doctors in South Africa have said the...
Avian flu has been found at a third premises in Scotland amid the “largest-ever outbreak in the UK”.The Scottish Government said that the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed at a premises near Annan in Dumfries and Galloway on December 9.A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone (SZ) have been declared around the premises, which means movement restrictions within these zones – on things such as poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.It comes after avian flu was confirmed at premises near Gretna in Dumfries and Galloway on December...
