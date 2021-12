CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed after being thrown from a car in a crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a crash on Pineville-Matthews Road near Cedarwood Country Club and Rea Road a little before 10:30 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found a Ford Focus in the median that was on fire with heavy damage.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO