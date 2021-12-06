How to buy and sell gift cards legitimately

Major stores want to help with holiday shopping financing if your shopping list is bigger than your budget. Because some of the best deals and biggest discounts each year happen between Thanksgiving and Christmas, some shoppers budget for holiday shopping and put the money aside until the end of the year to take advantage of the sales. If you haven’t implemented that strategy in the past but want to do so going forward, many of the larger stores are happy to help you benefit from this year’s deals. Right now, for example, you might want to buy some of the best Cyber Monday deals still available. The following merchants offer financing of some kind, such as buy now/pay later, monthly payments, or low- to no-interest financing to make your wish list items more affordable.

