Desmond Shum, 53, looks too big for the small Oxford café where I meet him. His legs are practically bent double around the tiny stool where he sits, his broad shoulders fill out a stylish but slightly rumpled jacket, and he’s sporting a pair of enormous blue headphones. He looks like a tech entrepreneur or an off-duty bodyguard. In fact, he is one of the most senior defectors to the West ever to come out of China.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO