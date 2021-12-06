ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Monday BP: Klay Thompson is the Giants’ best hype man

By Sami Higgins
McCovey Chronicles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wouldn’t call Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson a San Francisco Giants fan, per se. But he is a noted fan of sports, from baseball to Olympic swimming, we’ve seen Thompson in the stands, or even in McCovey Cove itself, hyping up teams he cares about. Those...

www.mccoveychronicles.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBA

Warriors Assign Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, and Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Klay Thompson shows elite class during his first workout session with G-League team

The Golden State Warriors’ marquee shooter hasn’t been able to showcase his scoring prowess and elite skill set for more than 2 years now in the league but it doesn’t seem long before the splash brother returns to join forces with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Moreover, his first workout session with the G-League team makes fans excited that the 31-years-old could very well return to his best in the shortest time possible.
NBA
SLAM

Klay Thompson Given The Greenlight To Go 100 Percent

Shortly after Warriors guard, Klay Thompson was assigned to practice with the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today that Thompson had been cleared to go 100 percent. The Warriors announced that Thompson and teammate James Wiseman would be scheduled to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors just days...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tim Lincecum
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Brandon Belt
Golden State of Mind

The night Devin Booker and Klay Thompson battled in a 3PT contest for the ages

The first time Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker got the better of a Splash Bro on a grand stage was during 2018 All-Star weekend, when he went toe-to-toe with Klay Thompson in the 3PT Shootout competition. Booker stepped into the spotlight by breaking Thompson and Stephen Curry’s then-record of 27...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant Shows Love To Klay Thompson Ahead Of Comeback

Klay Thompson hasn't played an NBA game since the 2019 Finals, and fans are ready for him to step back on the court again. After recovering from ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson is almost back and the Warriors expect him to be in the lineup within the month. Having said that, the league is extremely excited to see Thompson out there again, especially when you consider just how talented he is at shooting the ball.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors recall Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Damion Lee from G League

Lee, who was away from the team for the birth of his first child, is expected to play Friday against Phoenix. Thompson has been cleared for full practices and has been scrimmaging in Santa Cruz to continue his Achilles rehab, and Wiseman is recovering from meniscus surgery with one-on-one drills. Lee has been a consistent performer off the bench this season, averaging 8.9 points on 35.2% 3-point shooting.
NBA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson expects to return 'in the next few weeks, maybe a month'

Klay Thompson’s return date is starting to feel like an album release with how much uncertainty is surrounding it. But Thompson himself is now offering some clarity on the situation. The injured Golden State Warriors star revealed in an Instagram Live session on Friday when he expects to return to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Hype Man#Baseball#Golden State Warriors#San Francisco Giants#Oakland Athletic#Los Angeles Dodgers#Instagram#Mcc#Padres
lineups.com

When Will Klay Thompson Return?

There has not been an official date or game selected for Klay Thompson’s return; however, there have been discussions of a potential timeline landing sometime in late December. The Warriors have assigned Thompson to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in the meantime to prepare for this. Thompson will likely play in several games at that level to get back in shape. The game’s speed can also be a bit much if he jumps back to the NBA level right away, which can actually increase the likelihood of a re-injury. The G-League is a perfect temporary stop for Thompson to adjust to game speed as he has not played since the 2019 NBA Finals. It is safe to expect Thompson to come back in late December or early January, but he should return to true form a month or so after that. Coming back from two serious injuries that have derailed many careers before is an incredibly complex thing to do, so be patient.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Klay Thompson hints at his return during Instagram Live session

Klay Thompson's return is getting closer by the day, and while the exact timeline remains vague, the Warriors shooting star provided an update Friday during his typical commute to work, from the deck of his 37-foot fishing boat. When am I gonna be back? Hopefully within the next few weeks, man, that'd be really nice," Thompson said while live-streaming on Instagram.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s first assignment in Warriors return, according to Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can already imagine how he will play Klay Thompson. After two years of being sidelined, Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is now finally nearing his NBA return. Conveniently, coach Kerr cited the Dubs’ recent loss to the Phoenix Suns as a perfect example of how Thompson could help the team whenever Stephen Curry is off.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Klay Thompson Offers Update On Potential Return Date

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is still a little ways away from returning to the team. Thompson gave an update on his status on his Instagram page and said that he hopes to be back in a few weeks to a month. Thompson is still recovering from a torn ACL...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Warriors’ Klay Thompson finds his groove hoisting jump shots in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ — As his NBA teammates prepared for an early season showdown in Phoenix, Warriors guard Klay Thompson found his groove Monday in a minor-league arena resembling an oversize tent, a few blocks from the beach. He wore a blue No. 11 practice jersey, with a gold headband holding...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Klay Thompson Expresses Uncertainty Over Return Timeline

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the entire NBA, however, over the past two years, he has been out of commission due to injuries. The Golden State Warriors superstar is certainly one of the best players in the entire league, and without him in the lineup, the team has faltered. Of course, the Warriors are now first place in the Western Conference, however, they did fail to make the playoffs in the previous two seasons, which just goes to show how important Thompson is to the roster.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy