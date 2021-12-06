ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch

 3 days ago

Many folks around Western North Carolina reported seeing bright lights in the sky, streaming together almost like a comet on Friday...

theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
makeuseof.com

Half of Americans Want to Switch to Starlink Satellite Internet: Here's Why

The Starlink beta program was launched in October 2020. Since that time, demand for the service has only increased. As of November 2021, Starlink is available across multiple continents and has racked up an impressive 140,000 users. A recent study suggests that up to half of all Americans now want...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's SpaceX gets green light from the FCC for orbital launch of Starship early next year - but it will still need to pass FAA environmental review before the rocket can leave the ground

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Elon Musk’s SpaceX a license on Thursday to conduct an experimental orbital demonstration and recovery test of its Starship rocket in Q1 2022. The FCC application shows the orbital launch could take place anytime between December 20, 2021 and March 1, 2022, from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Next Web

Why can’t we just put a space station on the Moon already?

Curious Kids is a series by The Conversation that gives children the chance to have their questions about the world answered by experts. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected] and make sure you include the asker’s first name, age and town or city. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we’ll do our very best.
ASTRONOMY
State
South Carolina State
WJHL

PHOTOS: Why you could see SpaceX satellites Friday night

(WJHL) – You may not have believed your eyes Friday night if you saw a string of bright blue lights in the sky, but we can assure you it was perfectly normal. As normal as orbiting satellites flying at high speeds overhead can be, that is. SpaceX crews confirmed that 48 new satellites were deployed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk unveils Starship rocket launch pad concept for Mars-bound craft

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has shared concept images of what a multi-rocket launch site will look like for its Mars-bound Starship craft.The next-generation rocket is set for its first orbital flight test early next year, which will see it launch from a new pad at the 39A complex at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, before touching down 90 minutes later off the coast of Hawaii.SpaceX eventually hopes to mass manufacture hundreds of Starship rockets and use them to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.This will require a quick turnaround for the reusable rockets, with multiple launches and landings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX breaks annual flight record with latest Starlink mission

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites, as well as two rideshare payloads for BlackSky, into low Earth orbit atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff occurred at 6:12 p.m. EST (23:12 UTC) Dec. 2, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 48 Starlink satellites as well as two Earth observation satellites for BlackSky.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

Falcon 9 lifts off on SpaceX's 32nd Starlink mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another round of Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted of at 6:12 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but was delayed. This is SpaceX's 32nd Starlink mission. You can...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
knowtechie.com

SpaceX’s Starlink is hoping to soon power in-flight WiFi

Your next in-flight internet offering might come from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. That’s according to Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of commercial sales for the company. The news comes from a panel at the Airline Passenger Experience Association earlier this week. Bloomberg reports that the company is producing six satellites per week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

India wants SpaceX to get a licence to continue pre-selling Starlink

The India Department of Telecommunications has warned its citizens on Friday evening not to purchase Starlink services as SpaceX is not licensed to sell satellite internet on the subcontinent. The warning was issued after the department noted that SpaceX was pre-selling Starlink services in India on its site. "Accordingly, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Redorbit.com

SpaceX in Talks With Brazil to Bring Starlink to Remote Areas

SpaceX is reportedly in talks with Brazil’s government to bring Starlink’s Internet service to remote communities, including parts of the Amazon rainforest. The deal in progress will especially benefit schools and access to telehealth service. Brazilian communications minister Fabio Faria confirmed a meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a...
INDUSTRY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

