What size heat pump is right for your home?

A wood-burning stove provides an effective heat source for a home, cabin, or even a tent. It also creates a rustic feel and a warm, cozy ambience. Wood-burning stoves are made from steel, cast iron, or soapstone and consist of a firebox with a chimney. They can produce up to 70,000 BTUs or more of heat, enough to warm a small home. Some are also designed to double as actual stoves for cooking. Wood-burning stoves come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including stand-alone models, wall or hearth inserts, and portable stoves. This guide discusses what factors you should consider when shopping for these old-school heating appliances and reviews some of the best wood stove options on the market.

