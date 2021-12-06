ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

S Immo to launch partial offer for Immofinanz shares

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKgYb_0dFCVnkn00

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company S Immo (SIAG.VI) said on Monday it would increase its shareholding in rival Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) to about 25%, a move that follows Germany-listed CPI Property's plans to launch a mandatory takeover offer for Immofinanz.

S Immo said it would pay 23.00 euros ($25.98) for each Immofinanz share, compared to the 21.20 euros in CPI's offer, to increase its shareholding in Immofinanz from its current stake of 14.2% by way of a voluntary partial offer.

"The price per Immofinanz share offered by CPI for control is not adequate. We as a major shareholder will therefore not tender into this offer," Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintelligence.com

Evolution launches share buy-back program

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution will repurchase up to €200m of its own shares in bid to improve capital structure and shareholder value. Evolution stock was trading over six per cent higher on news of the capital reduction plan, which will see the company acquire its own shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm market under authority granted to it at the last annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this year.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immofinanz#Thomson Reuters#Austrian#Cpi Property#The Thomson Reuters Trust
aithority.com

AppLovin Announces Launch Of Secondary Offering

AppLovin Corporation , a leading marketing software company, announced that certain of AppLovin’s stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings L.P , intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 6,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. KKR Denali Holdings L.P. will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. AppLovin is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's Braskem says Novonor considering secondary share offering

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial conglomerate Novonor is considering exiting its majority stake in petrochemical company Braskem SA via a secondary share offering, Braskem said in a securities filing late Wednesday. Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, had previously organized a competitive merger and acquisition process in an attempt...
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Shell launches $1.5bn share buyback plan

Shell sold its Permian business to ConocoPhillips in late October for $9.5bn in cash. Shell has launched the buyback of up to $1.5bn of shares, the Anglo-Dutch major said on December 2, noting this represented the first tranche of the $7bn in proceeds from the sale of its US Permian basin that it has promised to distribute to shareholders.
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Ardelyx to Launch IBSRELA in 2022; Shares Pop

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is the first-of-its-kind NHE3 inhibitor, which was approved based on two successful Phase 3 trials. Both trials met their primary and most secondary endpoints. According to the company, over the last five years, the IBS-C market has grown substantially and is in need of new therapeutic options to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Germany
martechseries.com

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

Weibo Corporation , a leading social media platform in China, announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the “International Offering”), and listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9898.”
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Uber shares slump 6% as Belgium orders partial service shutdown

Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares fell almost 6%, Friday, after a court ruled that the company must shut down most of its ride-hailing operations in Belgium. The Brussels Appeal Court said that a 2015 ban on private individuals offering Uber (UBER) services now covers professional taxi drivers. Since 2015, the only Belgian drivers allowed to operate with Uber (UBER) are those who have the same profession license as limousine drivers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Afterpay launches BNPL subscription offerings for American customers

BNPL company Afterpay has announced it will offer US customers payment installments for subscriptions and online services. The new feature will launch in the US and Australia at the beginning of 2022 and will be free of charge for solvable clients and will include gym subscriptions, online services, entertainment subscriptions, and others. Savage X Fenty, BoxyCharm, and IPSY are amongst the merchants that jumped on board with the initiative.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Perion Network prices upsized share offering at $21.50 per share

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) prices a follow-on public offering of ~7.28M ordinary shares at a price of $21.50 per share; gross proceeds of ~$156.5M. Offering upsized from the previously announced $100M offering. Underwriters' 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.09M ordinary shares. Offering is expected to close on December...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Global X’s Newest Launch Offers Targeted Exposure to Vietnam

Global X ETFs announced in a press release the launch of its newest internationally-focused ETF, the Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM). It joins a suite of international ETFs that offer single-country as well as regional exposures in parts of Asia, South America, Europe, and Africa. Vietnam was one of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Top Glove profit slumps, company warns of weak demand

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Top Glove said on Friday its quarterly profit was nearly wiped out and it expected the business environment to be challenging in the immediate term. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers prices debt offerings to partially fund Euro Auctions acquisition

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) has priced its previously announced offering of the following two series of senior notes, with each series of notes to be issued at par:. $600M aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due December 15, 2031 to be issued by Ritchie Bros. Holdings, a Washington corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ritchie Bros.; and.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares fall as banks, IT slip; Star Health see-saws in debut

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday after a three-session winning run, as losses in IT and banking stocks outweighed gains in metal and pharma names, while Star Health and Allied Insurance see-sawed in its trading debut. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.21%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders set to approve move to London

ROTTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) shareholders were expected to vote on Friday to approve a plan to get rid of the company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. The company's boards presented the plan in November, arguing that the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $963.2 million - filings

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday. He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings. Reporting by Anirudh...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy